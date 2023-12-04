The potential return date for an “outstanding” injured Newcastle United player has been revealed, in what is another huge setback for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle injury news

The Magpies' bad luck in the fitness department this season is scarcely believable, with Howe having to battle on without so many key players at different times. There are almost too many individuals to mention, in terms of those who have missed a significant amount of playing time, but the likes of Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak are all among them, in what has been a nightmare situation.

On Saturday evening, Newcastle picked up a crucial 1-0 win at home to Manchester United in the Premier League, and while the home crowd were in great spirits, they again had to witness a big injury blow. Nick Pope was forced off the pitch with a dislocated shoulder after falling awkwardly late on, and the Magpies goalkeeper was in a lot of discomfort.

It was clear immediately that it could be a serious problem for him, just adding to the list of woes for the manager, whose side are performing admirably at the moment amid so many setbacks.

Newcastle dealt Nick Pope blow

According to a new injury update from Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Newcastle could now be without the services of Pope for as long as four months, acting as a huge concern.

"Newcastle United fear that Nick Pope could be sidelined for up to four months after dislocating his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United, Football Insider can reveal. The 31-year-old hobbled off the pitch at St James’ Park on Saturday evening after falling awkwardly during a dive."

This is a potentially enormous moment in Newcastle's season, considering what a consistent and influential performer Pope has been over a sustained period at St James' Park.

It is rather head-scratching that the 31-year-old has lost his place in England's squad recently, with Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone preferred to him by Gareth Southgate, but Howe knows exactly how key he is, saying of him earlier in the season:

"I thought Nick was outstanding today. He was excellent against Brentford although he didn’t have a lot to do and his all-round game was at his highest level. It’s no coincidence, two big displays and two clean sheets from him which is absolutely crucial to us. He was a huge part of our success last year and no doubt he’ll be the same this year."

Potentially not having Pope available until the spring is so concerning when it comes to Newcastle's hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Premier League. The hope is that Pope's absence doesn't end up being as long as that, but if that proves to be the case, the Magpies could even consider signing a new 'keeper in January on a short-term basis, in order to give Howe more options.