Arsenal have reportedly entered pole position to sign a "powerful" defender who's keen to join them, which comes as a blow for Man United boss Erik ten Hag.

Who Arsenal are apparently looking to sign in 2024

Manager Mikel Arteta has overseen a fantastic start to the season, with his side now climbing to the Premier League summit and looking like solid contenders for their first title in nearly 20 years.

Winning four out of their last five league games, losing just once so far this campaign, Arsenal travel to face Aston Villa this afternoon in what will be a very tough test against an equally in-form side.

However, despite their excellent form right now, there have been reports of sporting director Edu and Arteta plotting to strengthen certain areas of the squad in 2024.

Thomas Partey's injury problems this term, combined with the expiring contracts of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny, have highlighted their need for another central midfield option.

Villa star Douglas Luiz is a reported target for Arsenal, but he could be hard to prise away from the Midlands in January given just how crucial he is for Unai Emery.

Meanwhile, Brentford star Ivan Toney is apparently keen on joining Arteta as the north Londoners set their sights on bringing in an experienced goalscorer next year.

According to Football Transfers this week, Arsenal are also eager to sign a new right-back as Arteta doesn't view Takehiro Tomiyasu or Ben White as viable long-term options for the position.

As per the same source, this has lead to real interest in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong eyeing Arsenal move over Man United

The former Celtic star, who has dazzled for Xabi Alonso's table-topping Leverkusen team so far, is a mainstay for the Bundesliga side.

Starting 13 league games, Frimpong boasts four goals and five assists already this term as a seriously attack-minded full-back.

Arguably one of the most exciting players globally in his position, a view shared by Football Transfers, the same outlet reports that Frimpong is eyeing a move to Arsenal over Man United next year.

Ten Hag is apparently keen on bringing the 22-year-old to Old Trafford, but it's believed he much prefers the prospect of a switch to north London.

Arsenal, as a result, are in the "driving seat" to secure a deal for Frimpong when his enticing £34 million release clause becomes active next year.

Jeremie Frimpong strengths (via WhoScored) Dribbling Key passes Defensive contribution

Ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon, commenting on the defender's meteoric rise in Germany, revealed how Frimpong blew everyone away in Glasgow when he first arrived (Glasgow World via Caught Offside).

"He came in and he just blew us all away with his pace and his quality – and his enthusiasm," said Lennon.

"He’s got a very infectious personality. He’s a lovely boy but he could be quite naughty at times too. He took the plunge to go to Germany and he has excelled and I’m really proud of him. He’s deceptive. He’s small but he’s so powerful, good on the ball and quite different from a lot of fullbacks out there."