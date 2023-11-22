Pundit Carlton Palmer has had his say on a reported Tottenham transfer target as sporting director Johan Lange apparently chases cover for injured star James Maddison.

Spurs could be eyeing Maddison alternatives

Reports in the last fortnight have suggested that Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou may well be keen on signing an alternative to Maddison. The England star's absence has exposed a lack of creativity in midfield when he's unavailable, with defensive midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg filling in for him against Wolves in a 2-1 defeat prior to the international break.

Hojbjerg, playing in a more advanced role, couldn't quite fill the void left by Maddison. The 26-year-old has starred since joining from Leicester City for £40 million, and while he's expected back in early 2024, Spurs may need to look at alternatives given just how weak they look in the playmaker role when he can't contribute.

Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson is a target for Spurs in this regard, as the Serie A side's second striker is capable of playing in Maddison's role when required. Tottenham also like Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who has impressed with three goals and an assist in 16 Championship starts this season.

The younger brother of Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham, Sunderland's young star appears to be representing the family name excellently as he turns heads for the Black Cats.

Speaking to Football League World, former England international Palmer has heaped praise on Bellingham whilst giving a lowdown on him as a player.

"Tottenham are among numerous clubs keeping an eye on the in-form younger brother of Jude Bellingham, Jobe at Sunderland, Jobe made the move to Sunderland from Birmingham in the summer and he has made a big impression scoring three goals and one assist so far this season, becoming a real important player for Tony Mowbray's team," said Palmer.

"Bellingham, who is a versatile attacker has come on Spurs' radar due to the injury to their talisman (James) Maddison, they are on the lookout for a creative player and Bellingham could provide cover as he would be an exciting element of home-grown talent."

However, commenting further on the teenage talent, he believes that a move in the summer would be more realistic than in January.

"I think Sunderland are unlikely to let Jobe leave in January with the impending departure of Jack Clarke, but next summer would be a realistic possibility for Jobe to leave for a bigger club in the Premier League or Europe."

The midfielder signed for Sunderland from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023, where he made 22 second-tier appearances for the Blues over the 22/23 season before his switch to the Stadium of Light. It's a pretty tall order for Bellingham to follow in the footsteps of his brother, who is now both a star at Real Madrid and for the England national team under Gareth Southgate.

Jobe could be set for his own upward trajectory, though, especially if Postecoglou opts to sign him in 2024.