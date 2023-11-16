West Ham United are taking some time away from the field as their players embark on international duty; however, one of their star men has now been involved in a strange development, according to reporter Paul Brown.

West Ham's form and David Moyes future...

West Ham have struggled to get into a rhythm of consistency from game to game this season as they juggle both domestic and European footballing endeavours; nevertheless, David Moyes has managed to guide the Hammers to ninth in the Premier League table, with 17 points taken from their first 12 fixtures.

Following a run of just one win in six matches across all competitions prior to their last two encounters, West Ham have since defeated Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest to restore some stability at the London Stadium in light of recent questions over Moyes' future at the club.

Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel has explained that Moyes could depart West Ham at the end of the campaign, stating on the It's All Kicking Off podcast: "That question [over his position] will linger until David Moyes finally departs. I think he's going to depart."

He then went on to add: "'All the information that we have indicates that he will depart at the end of this season. I think there was a plan to do that last summer, at the end of last season, for him to move on. But obviously, then winning the European trophy, the Conference League kind of spun that direction on its head a little bit because how can you sort of open the door for your head coach to leave when he's just landed you your first trophy in decades?"

Undoubtedly, Moyes finds himself between a rock and a hard place at West Ham. Last term, he led the Irons to unprecedented success across their recent history by winning the Europa Conference League; however, speculation continues to persist surrounding his future, which will have been exacerbated by supposed tension between the Scot and technical director Tim Steidten during the summer window.

Now, reporter Brown claims that one of Moyes' arrivals during the same period is now caught up in a strange situation at the London Stadium.

Paul Brown stunned by James Ward-Prowse's England snub

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Brown has declared his surprise that James Ward-Prowse has once again been snubbed by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate for England's double-header against Malta and North Macedonia in EURO 2024 qualifying.

James Ward-Prowse's excellent form in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 17 Goals 2 Assists 10

Brown told the outlet: "I honestly find it very strange that Ward-Prowse is suddenly out of the England picture completely. He was being picked regularly ahead of some very strong candidates for a very long time when you could argue that he was in nowhere near the kind of form that he is now. I really don't think that it's a wise move by the England manager.

"I think he's in the best form I've seen him in for some time, and it doesn't strike me as terribly fair that he's no longer getting a look in. I think it's definitely one that Gareth Southgate should be questioned on."

Taking the positives, Ward-Prowse should be fresh to play a major part for West Ham upon the resumption of Premier League football after the international break.