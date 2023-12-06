Aston Villa have made an excellent start to the Premier League campaign and new information has now emerged about some potential transfer activity at Villa Park in January.

Aston Villa prepare for Manchester City...

Last weekend, Villa salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on the South Coast courtesy of a last-minute header from Ollie Watkins, leaving the Villans in the top four with 29 points from their 14 matches played so far.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Villans boss Emery complimented his side's resilience at the Vitality Stadium and urged them to go again against Manchester City on Wednesday, saying:

"In 90 minutes with the way we played and the demands they made of us, I think it’s a good point. We have to accept it and continue trying to build a team. We are in our process and now we have 29 points. We were losing 2-1 at the end and we drew.

"It’s important to feel it’s a good point. We’re thankful to our supporters for being here with us, and now we’re excited to play again on Wednesday at home with them (Manchester City), trying to continue being strong like we are."

Heading into their midweek clash against the Citizens, Emery's men are in a positive vein of form, winning four of their last five matches in all competitions. In all likelihood, Manchester City will provide the toughest test that the Villans have faced on home soil this campaign; nevertheless, they will leapfrog their opponents by taking maximum points from the affair.

Aston Villa's next five Premier League fixtures Opponent Venue Manchester City (H) Villa Park Arsenal (H) Villa Park Brentford (A) Gtech Community Stadium Sheffield United (H) Villa Park Manchester United (A) Old Trafford

Looking ahead to January, fresh information has come to light involving the future of one of Aston Villa's key players, according to a recent report.

Aston Villa set enormous Douglas Luiz asking price

According to FootballTransfers reporter Steve Kay, Aston Villa have now set a whopping £110 million price tag for midfielder Douglas Luiz amid interest in his services from elsewhere, with NSWE seemingly pulling no punches when it comes to the future of their star midfielder.

Arsenal have been keen admirers of the Brazil international for a long time and will once again attempt to firm up their attraction towards Luiz come January; nevertheless, they will now need to shell out more than the £105 million they paid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer window.

This term, the 25-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Villans, registering six goals and four assists from 22 appearances in all competitions (Luiz statistics - Transfermarkt).

Pundit Paul Merson has clearly been impressed by his exploits at the heart of Emery's midfield, labelling him an "underrated" player on social media platform X.

Averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.22/10 for his performances in the Premier League this campaign, Aston Villa are well within their rights to demand a colossal fee for Luiz due to his consistent form (Luiz statistics - WhoScored).