The ongoing saga in the Premier League for some time now has been Manchester City's 115 financial fair play charges and their battle to avoid the same fate as Everton, or perhaps far more serious. With that said, reports have indicated where those in charge at the Etihad Stadium feel regarding the charges following Everton's punishment.

Man City's Financial Fair Play Investigation

The Manchester club were hit with 115 FFP charges back in February for alleged breaches between 2009 and 2017. Now at the end of November, we are yet to see a resolution or punishment for those charges though, with the case sent to an independent commission. Speaking about the charges, Pep Guardiola said in his recent press conference:

“I’ve not changed my view on the 115 charges against Man City. Everton? Two completely different cases. I know people are saying: why don't Man City go to the Conference? I feel that people want City to be punished. But at the moment we are innocent”.

According to reporter Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, meanwhile, Manchester City chiefs are supremely confident of defending their 115 FFP charges, despite Everton's recent punishment. The report adds that a well-placed source has said that the treble-winners are “very confident” of being found not guilty and have pulled out all the stops with a heavily-manned legal team to help fight the case in a positive update.

Of course, if they do avoid punishment, it may steal the headlines in the Premier League and perhaps leave Everton frustrated. The Toffees said in a club statement following their points deduction:

"The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules."

Man City confident of beating FFP charges

It remains to be seen when we'll see a resolution to the ongoing investigation into Manchester City, but when we get one it will be interesting to see just how severe their punishment is if they're found guilty. We already saw that the Premier League won't hesitate to deduct points and with 115 charges, the treble winners could find themselves dealing with drastic consequences.

Guardiola may well remain loyal to City no matter what, however, saying in his press conference that he is even more likely to stay at the club if they're in League One in a statement that will relieve those at the Etihad. From the Spaniard's perspective, he'll be hoping to see the focus shift back to the action on the pitch, as his side square off against title rivals Liverpool in what is one of the most important games of the season more often than not.

The Citizens have the chance to move four points clear of the Reds with a win on Saturday to put themselves well on course for a fourth Premier League title in a row, even whilst their FFP investigation continues and punishment potentially looms.