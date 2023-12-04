Nottingham Forest could end up encountering a major problem at the City Ground as the January transfer window draws closer, according to a report.

Pressure on Steve Cooper grows...

Late last month, The Daily Mail reported that Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper needed a victory against Everton to give himself some added security at the City Ground amid claims that owner Evangelos Marinakis is growing increasingly frustrated with their inconsistent form.

At the weekend, a solitary strike from Dwight McNeil was enough to give Everton all three points in the East Midlands amid a chorus of boos upon full-time, signifying that pressure on Cooper is mounting as his side continue to slide down the Premier League table. In his post-match press conference, Cooper was critical of the standard of officiating throughout the clash.

Regarding their position, Nottingham Forest sit 15th in the English top-flight with 13 points from their opening 14 fixtures in the division; however, they will be aware of the threat posed below them from the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Luton Town and Burnley, all of whom could make it difficult for the Tricky Trees if they continue to pick up points over the next few weeks.

Now, their precarious situation could be complicated further in regard to their mid-season window activity, according to a new report.

Nottingham Forest could incur a transfer embargo

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon of The Sun, Nottingham Forest could be placed under a transfer embargo after it emerged that agents dealing with the club are angered over late fee payments, some of which were still involved in trying to recuperate cash from the Premier League outfit last week.

The report states that agents are legally protected by the Football Association and could ask for Nottingham Forest to be placed under an embargo. Chiefs at the East Midlands-based side have been warned that they risk further action if they fail to find a resolution to the problem.

Heading into the January transfer window, the Reds are reportedly in the market for a few players, something which could be thrown into jeopardy if their worst fears were to be realised by the enactment of a transfer ban.

According to CNN Brazil, Fluminense defender Nino is believed to have an agreement with Forest over joining next month; nevertheless, the outlet doesn't state whether both clubs have secured a deal that would see the 26-year-old move to England.

Related Nottingham Forest could unleash a surprise to replace Taiwo Awoniyi The injury to star striker Taiwo Awoniyi has dealt the Reds a significant blow.

Looking ahead, it is clear that this is a situation that the hierarchy at the City Ground needs to swiftly sort out as it could throw their season into uncertain waters if Cooper is unable to add to his squad.