Manchester United prospective investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to have already held internal discussions over an unresolved matter at Old Trafford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe announcement draws closer...

According to Sky News, Manchester United will make an official announcement in the next few days confirming that petrochemicals billionaire Ratcliffe will acquire a 25% stake in the Premier League giants in a deal mooted to be worth in the region of £1.25 billion.

The report states that Ineos Sports will take two seats in the boardroom at Old Trafford, with their sporting operations head Sir Dave Brailsford expected to take up a position on the Red Devils' public company board. Ratcliffe will invest £245 million of his own money into improving the club's current infrastructure, which won't be added to their existing borrowing list.

Truthfully, a culture of toxicity at the English top-flight giants and mediocrity on the pitch at Manchester United has led to a spate of underwhelming league campaigns since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013; however, confirmation of Ineos being set to be installed in the North West may give renewed hope to a fanbase who have become frustrated with the much-maligned Glazer family at the helm.

Erik ten Hag has come under immense pressure this term as his underperforming side continue to produce inconsistent performances, which, in turn, have put their hopes of finishing in the top four and gaining entry to the knockout stages of the Champions League in severe danger.

Manchester United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Chelsea (H) Old Trafford Premier League Bournemouth (H) Old Trafford Champions League Bayern Munich (H) Old Trafford Premier League Liverpool (A) Anfield Premier League West Ham United (A) London Stadium

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman will be given the full backing of a new regime. In other news away from Ten Hag's situation, reports suggest that Ratcliffe has already held internal discussions at Old Trafford over an unresolved matter.

Romano on internal Ratcliffe discussions

As per Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside, Manchester United prospective investor Ratcliffe has already held internal discussions over the future of Mason Greenwood, who left on loan for Getafe in the summer after his well-documented case that dominated headlines for much of this year. Romano said:

"Incoming co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is already discussing Greenwood’s situation internally, and from what I’m told, he’s made no decision at all and nothing will be decided in December. So the idea is to take some time and just let Greenwood play football. Then, based on his performances for Getafe, Man United will discuss their position and that of the player. This will likely take place in March, April or May.

"There will be many different factors to consider, and obviously the new Man United board will have a new CEO and new people in charge of the transfer market, meaning that they will all decide on transfer business together."

Ratcliffe will be expected to have a leading role in many decisions at Old Trafford and this one will be no different as he gets to work at the club.