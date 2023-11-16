Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now place a "complete” forward on his Manchester United transfer wishlist, according to a new report.

Man Utd forwards

As we know, the Red Devils’ biggest signing of the summer was Rasmus Hojlund, who joined in a £72m deal from Atalanta. However, in the Premier League, the Denmark international has struggled, failing to score in nine top-flight games. The 20-year-old has been more clinical in the Champions League, though, scoring five goals in four appearances. (Rasmus Hojlund stats – Transfermarkt)

Alongside Hojlund, Erik ten Hag only has Anthony Martial as an alternative centre-forward option, with Marcus Rashford also able to turn out as a striker if needed. As a result of Hojlund’s poor form in the league and others failing to chip in, United have only scored 13 goals in 12 Premier League games – the fewest out of the top 12 sides in the division.

In the transfer market next year, with Ratcliffe set to take a 25 per cent stake at Old Trafford and control sporting decisions, a new forward could be on the radar for the Red Devils.

According to Football Insider, who shared an Evan Ferguson transfer update on Tuesday morning, Ratcliffe could place the Brighton forward on his Man Utd transfer wishlist. Ferguson only recently signed a new deal with the Seagulls through to 2029, however, Man Utd are ‘undeterred and continue to monitor his progress ahead of a possible swoop in the near future’.

Evan Ferguson praise

Ferguson has made a name for himself on the south coast already despite being just 19 years of age. After moving to the club from Bohemians, the striker made an impact at youth level, scoring 18 goals in 39 games for Brighton’s U23s. He was then promoted to the first team under Roberto De Zerbi, where he has gone on to net 15 times in 43 appearances. (Evan Ferguson stats – Transfermarkt)

As a result, Ferguson has come in for praise for his displays, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as the “complete package” who has “power, instinct, aerial ability, link-up, decent pace, and technique.”

Meanwhile, all-time leading Premier League scorer Alan Shearer hailed the forward earlier this season, saying: “I love everything about him, what I’ve seen. The hold-up play, his desire to get into the box, his strength. Very impressive.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards also said: “They have got some young talent. Ferguson, Joao Pedro and Adingra were outstanding. All on the scoresheet, 21 and under. But Ferguson is going to be a real star. There is something in his play. He is so mature, the way he links up, the way he takes his chances. Everything about him, I love. He’s natural.”

Reports have claimed that Man United would need to pay in excess of £100m for Ferguson, but with Ratcliffe also allegedly eyeing De Zerbi as a possible replacement for Ten Hag, deals with Brighton could be ones to watch over the next 12 months.