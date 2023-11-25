Arsenal's recruitment team have been praised amid reports they're chasing a very in-form player for manager Mikel Arteta.

Edu's reported transfer plans for 2024

The north Londoners return to action against Brentford this afternoon as they attempt to fight both Man City and Liverpool for their first Premier League title in 20 years.

In the background, though, sporting director Edu is reportedly busy identifying targets ahead of the looming January transfer window. The winter market could prove crucial for Arsenal who appear short in key areas - namely centre-midfield and in the number nine position.

Thomas Partey has been really struggling with injury so far this season, while both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are out of contract in 2024. The time could be now for Edu to seal the signing of a new man to potentially complement club-record signing Declan Rice, with reports suggesting that they have their eyes on a few big names.

Fluminense starlet Andre is a target for Arsenal in that regard, while it's rumoured that Arteta is a fan of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Arteta is reportedly keen to sign Luiz amid his hunt for a new midfielder, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has even called him a "dream" target for Arsenal.

"The dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz," he said (via CaughtOffside).

"It’s a complicated deal, though… he’s Arsenal’s dream target – they see him as a perfect midfielder with a big future, but unless they are able to come in with a very big package of money, it’s going to be very difficult for them to get this deal done.”

The Brazilian has been in fine form under Unai Emery for Villa last season, scoring five goals and assisting one more as a pivotal mainstay (WhoScored).

Robinson thrilled by Luiz interest

Speaking to Football Insider, former Spurs and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who regularly features on Sky, has praised Arsenal's recruitment team for their business so far while insisting Luiz would be an excellent addition to the squad. Indeed, Robinson claims Luiz will be a "brilliant signing" for Arsenal in fact.

However, Robinson also echoes Romano's point that he'll be a tough buy.

“I think he will be a very tough one to get out of Aston Villa,” said the pundit.

"With the way they’re going and the direction Unai Emery is taking the club, they’re European contenders again this season. Whether they can compete on both fronts is yet to be seen.

“He’ll be a brilliant signing and make an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad. The left-hand side of the midfield is an area where they’ve played Kai Havertz – it’s maybe an area of potential strengthening that they could potentially look at.

“But for me, if they are to go for one area this January it’s a striker. I’ve been really impressed with their recruitment over the summer."

Douglas Luiz's style of play (via WhoScored) Plays the ball off the ground Likes to shoot from distance

Signed by Villa from Man City for just £15 million in the summer of 2019 (Sky), the Midlands side could potentially make a handsome profit if they do decide to sell to Arsenal.