Manchester United are in the midst of a crucial run of games and Erik ten Hag may have another issue on his hands that he needs to deal with, according to a new report.

Man Utd's recurring problems...

Undoubtedly, United fans may well be sick to the back teeth of what has become a recurring theme at Old Trafford ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, which is the fact they usually start fairly well under a new manager for a year or so before problems at the club are laid bare.

Other than David Moyes, Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ten Hag all achieved a tangible level of something resembling moderate success before their respective tenures began to decline slowly, leading to no option but a change in manager at the Premier League giants.

Famously, Ten Hag stated in the opening portion of his reign at Old Trafford that "an era can come to an end" about Manchester City and Liverpool's sustained longevity at the top of English football. For a while, it looked as if the Dutchman was moving closer to living up to his billing, as he secured a top-four finish and an EFL Cup trophy in his debut campaign in charge.

Nevertheless, inconsistency on the field has plagued the Red Devils this campaign, leaving them seventh in the Premier League and five points behind Aston Villa in fourth. In the Champions League, Manchester United sit bottom of their group with one match remaining and their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United at home in the EFL Cup ensured that they surrendered their hold on the trophy in humiliating fashion.

Related Sir Jim Ratcliffe already "discussing" one Man Utd matter Fabrizio Romano has given an important update on one Old Trafford issue.

Now, it appears that more problems are on the horizon at Old Trafford that now spell worrying news for Ten Hag, according to a report.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United boss Ten Hag has now lost elements of the dressing room at Old Trafford in what is a worrying update. Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol cited reasons for concern, saying:

Man Utd's last five results - all competitions Opponent & result Venue Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United St James' Park Galatasaray 3-3 Manchester United RAMS Park Everton 0-3 Manchester United Goodison Park Manchester United 1-0 Luton Town Old Trafford Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United Parken Stadium

"My information is that some of the players are confused with what is happening. He has lost elements of the dressing room. One source tells me that he's lost about 50 per cent of the dressing room. Quite a few players are unhappy with the style of play, they also feel that they're training too hard and that they're running too much during training. I was told that the players don't know what they're running for.

"Also, some senior players have spoken to Erik ten Hag about where they feel the club is going wrong. They've spoken to him about their other experiences of playing for big clubs, and they feel that the manager should be a little bit more touchy-feely."

Manchester United will need to find a swift solution to their issues under Ten Hag as they prepare to face Chelsea, Bournemouth, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in quick succession.