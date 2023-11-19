Prior to back-to-back losses, Tottenham Hotspur were near-flawless under Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League where they sat top of the league. However, injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, in between red cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie against Chelsea, and the Lilywhites have been sent crashing back down to earth in ruthless fashion.

If ever the international break came at the right time, it was now for Spurs. Postecoglou has the chance to regroup and go again after the break, whilst turning his attention towards one reported January target.

Spurs transfer news

After losing Harry Kane during the summer transfer window, who has since hit the ground running at Bayern Munich, Spurs spent well. The north London club welcomed the likes of Maddison, Van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario, who have all enjoyed excellent starts to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As exposed by their last two outings, however, Spurs still lack some much-needed depth in certain areas, making the January transfer window potentially crucial for their season. With that said, Daniel Levy and the club have reportedly turned their attention towards one particular reinforcement.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Spurs are racing to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January, with Chelsea also eyeing a move to sign the 18-year-old. Having been beaten by the Blues on the pitch, Spurs will be hoping to get one over on their London rivals in the transfer market in a deal that could cost around £30m in January.

The Lilywhites may also reportedly have to fend off interest from Fulham, as three London clubs chase Nusa's signature. The Norwegian is certainly not short on future options, that's for sure.

Spurs eyeing move for "future icon" Nusa

Spurs' interest in Nusa comes as little surprise. The Norway international appears to fit into Postecoglou's philosophy of recruiting players for the future who could still have an impact on his current side. And, given that the teenager has already been involved in four goals in nine appearances for Club Brugge this season, it's fair to say that he's the type of player that could hand Spurs an attacking boost in January. Even when compared to the more experienced Richarlison, Nusa's stats stand out.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Take-ons Completed Antonio Nusa 2 2 39 18 28 Richarlison 1 3 10 18 6

Still only 18, the only way is seemingly up for Nusa and a move to the Premier League could only accelerate his development. Whilst he won't be keen to rush things too much, he will be aware of the opportunity that potentially lies ahead when the January transfer window swings open. If Spurs want to secure the winger's signature, however, they may have to act quickly to fend off interest from elsewhere in London.

When considering his talent, it comes as little surprise that Nusa has been at the centre of praise this season, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who labelled the player as "the future icon of Norwegian football", and a move to London appars to be one to monitor ahead of 2024.