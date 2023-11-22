Tottenham's interest in one particular player is seen as an "interesting" one and supporters have been urged to watch out for his potential signing.

Postecoglou eyes new winger for Spurs

Despite much of the noise surrounding a possible new left-sided centre-back in January, it's also been reported recently that manager Ange Postecoglou is pretty keen to add a new winger. Injuries to Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon and Richarlison have left just Bryan Gil, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski as Spurs' only natural wide players.

Son Heung-min has shone in that role for Spurs previously, before club-record goalscorer Harry Kane made his move to Bayern Munich, but the South Korea star is now dazzling as Tottenham's main front man.

Son is already just two goals away from matching his entire 2022/2023 tally after just 12 league games, so it could be foolish to move him back out wide. Summer signing Johnson, meanwhile, has apparently failed to impress Spurs chiefs with Gil yet again barely getting a look-in - having played just 17 Premier League minutes so far.

As a result, Postecoglou wants another wide player, with the likes of Samuel Iling-Junior and Antonio Nusa being linked to Spurs this week alone.

Spurs could make "interesting" Jota move

Another attacker mentioned at various points is former Celtic star Jota. The 24-year-old, now of Al-Ittihad, is apparently eager to leave Saudi Arabia and return to Europe. Jota is a player who Postecoglou knows well from his time at Parkhead, and reports have suggested that the winger would be keen to join Tottenham.

Sharing his own update on the situation, journalist Graeme Bailey has told Talking Transfers that Jota to Spurs is an "interesting" one to keep watch over.

“Jota is an interesting one," said Bailey this week.

"Keep an eye on him, they do like Hatate, Furuhashi and Maeda from Celtic as well, but Jota, it may be easier to go and get him from Saudi than going raiding up north in Scotland. Getting some of these players from Celtic would be cheaper than some of these European players, so I wouldn’t rule him out going to Celtic."

During his best season north of the border, Jota notched 11 goals and 10 assists in 29 SPFL outings under Postecoglou. While the Premier League is seen as a far more illustrious and competitive landing spot, Tottenham's boss has so far got the very best out of many in his squad, and there is no reason why he cannot do the same with Jota in England.

Pundit Alan Hutton, commenting on the player in 2022, called Jota an "exciting" and "incredible" player in an interview.

"Jota's only 23-years-old, he's still developing," explained Hutton to Football Insider.

"He's probably only going to get better, I think he can get better. What he's done this season has been incredible, for him to come from his parent club, where he's not really been playing. Benfica are a big club in their own right but to come to another club where there's a lot of pressure, to perform at such a young age, he's stood up to that task.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting."