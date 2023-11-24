Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange is reportedly a busy man behind-the-scenes as another new January target comes to light this week.

Spurs continuing new defender chase

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou got most of his transfer wishes in the summer window, but one key task Spurs failed to complete was the addition of a second left-footed central defender.

After the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, the north Londoners wanted to add an alternative option, leading to a deadline day swoop for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. A move for the Cherries star failed to materialise, though, leaving Postecoglou with just van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips as their natural centre-back options.

Following van de Ven's serious hamstring injury, which is set to keep him out till 2024, Spurs may be ruing the decision not to bring in another defender over the summer. As a result, it's been reported that Lange is in the market for a new centre-back this winter, leading to claims that Spurs could go back in for Kelly among other options.

Tottenham centre-back targets

Fellow names to have appeared on Tottenham's list of January targets include Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida and Benfica starlet Morato.

All appear to possess the qualities to succeed in Postecoglou's aggressive high line at Tottenham, with the likes of Godfrey and Kelly being revered for their pace.

Options from the Premier League could be pretty enticing for Spurs, as experience in Europe's most prestigious and competitive division will be a major bonus.

Spurs could move for Branthwaite

Now, according to The Daily Mail, Tottenham could move for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite after his exceptional start to the campaign at Goodison Park.

Indeed, Branthwaite has become a target for Spurs, who could now be on the January wishlist. As per The Mail, Sean Dyche's young defensive starlet has been a "revelation" so far.

The Toffees boss recently showered Branthwaite with praise, saying the 21-year-old is working hard to improve all facets of his game behind the scenes. Dyche said to Sky Sports:

"He is working hard at his game. He is listening. He has been very open-minded and is enjoying his football."

Called "quality" by former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, Branthwaite has had to be patient for his chances on Merseyside, but time on loan at Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven last season appears to have taken him up a gear.

The Englishman played 27 Dutch top-flight matches as a mainstay in former PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy's starting eleven (Branthwaite stats - WhoScored).

Now, he is a fixture of Dyche's Everton eleven as well, with van Nistelrooy calling him a "very complete" defender during the player's loan spell last term.

“He is a great talent," said van Nistelrooy.

"The boy is 20, but he has a future. He is good on the ball, can play on the left or the right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete.”