Barring recent slip-ups, Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a fine start to life at Tottenham Hotspur, putting them back in contention to finish inside the Premier League's top four. The manager did well in the summer to recruit reinforcements after the departure of star man Harry Kane. Creating a foundation with the potential to build into a great success, the Australian has now reportedly turned his attention towards the future when it comes to additions.

If the Lilywhites want to ensure future success in order to finally end their wait for silverware, then welcoming players who seem destined to reach increasingly high potentials may well be the way forward, which could result in the arrival of one reported target.

Spurs transfer news

The first task at hand for Postecoglou was to ensure that Spurs spent any money gained through the sale of Kane in adequate fashion. Now a few months into his tenure and it's fair to say that he completed that task. The likes of James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have slotted straight in, whilst a change of role for Heung-min Son has paid dividends. The long-term task that Postecoglou has is to build for the future, which could see the North London push on for a particular player.

According to TeamTalk, Spurs are eyeing a move for Lennon Miller, who has impressed at Motherwell both this season and in the previous campaign. The 17-year-old midfielder is reportedly not short on potential suitors, with Rangers, Celtic, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Brentford all keeping an eye on the midfielder alongside Spurs.

Postecoglou got an up-close look at Miller earlier this year when Motherwell travelled to face Celtic in a game that saw the teenager handed an appearance from the bench as his side earned a 1-1 draw.

Spurs interested in "brilliant" Miller

Even after recently putting pen to paper on a new deal until 2027 at Motherwell, interest has reportedly continued to come for Miller, who has become an important part of the Scottish Premiership side. Miller's versatility is also a huge bonus, given that he can play both in defensive and attacking midfield, as well as on the right-hand side. And this has already resulted in 13 starts for his club this season, in which he has scored and assisted once. At 17-years-old, he should only get better with time, too, potentially handing Spurs or another suitor a crucial player in the middle of the park.

Such is his talent, Miller has been at the centre of praise and this includes the words of teammate Liam Kelly, who said via The Herald:

“Everyone’s saying how young Lennon is and trying to play it down. But it’s at the point where he’s just a brilliant player – forget about his age.

“He’s just a really good player. He’s really capable of playing at the level. There aren’t many sitting midfielders in the country better than him. Him and Harry have a brilliant partnership in front of our back-line. So, with his age you just want to play down his performance and try to keep him grounded. Ultimately, though, he’s just a brilliant player. So, there’s no harm in admitting that.”