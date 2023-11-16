Tottenham are now believed to be the main contenders to sign a "very quick" player who's absolutely adored by his club's fanbase.

Lange making Spurs transfer plans

New sporting director Johan Lange and his arrival at N17 will be very intriguing to follow, as the new transfer chief is tasked with upgrading Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou's squad in 2024. Working under Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, the former Aston Villa employee comes in as a direct replacement for Fabio Paratici after his 30-month worldwide ban from football.

While the Italian still apparently advises Tottenham on a consultancy basis, Lange is now set to play a big role in giving Postecoglou exactly what he wants in terms of transfers.

The Lilywhites are said to be prioritising the addition of a new left-sided centre-back after Micky van de Ven's injury, with the Dutchman's absence seriously exposing Spurs' lack of depth in that position. Elsewhere, Postecoglou is believed to want a left-wing alternative to Dejan Kulusevski, leading to links with Al-Ittihad winger and former Celtic star Jota.

Tottenham now favourites to sign Iling-Junior

Sticking to the left wing, another transfer target has emerged for Spurs with reports out of Italy sharing details about their interest in Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior. The former Chelsea academy man has made four appearances off the bench for Massimiliano Allegri's side, playing 12 Serie A matches in total last term as well.

His cameos for the Old Lady have apparently done enough to impress Spurs, who have him on their transfer target list for Postecoglou.

A report by Italian newspaper Il Bianconero has some positive news in this regard, as it is now claimed the north Londoners are "first and foremost" in the race to sign Iling-Junior.

Indeed, Spurs have entered pole position for Iling-Junior and are the main contenders for his signature, with Juve said to value him at a pretty affordable £13 million. In a further boost for Postecoglou and Lange, Juve could even be open to negotiating a loan deal. Both Spurs and Allegri's side already seem to have a strong working relationship, having successfully negotiated the transfers of Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in the summer of 2022.

Iling-Junior likened to Rafael Leao

The 20-year-old, according to Eurosport journalist Michele Neri, is similar to AC Milan star Rafael Leao in terms of playing style. Juve's fans also went "crazy" for Iling-Junior after a performance last season, with the club's supporters remaining big admirers.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik.

“But then, due to injuries, he was not used more consistently by Allegri. However the fans appreciated him anyway."