Tottenham Hotspur are "in the front row" to sign one player in January, and chairman Daniel Levy's reliable contact could help them secure a deal.

Spurs transfer plans for 2024

With the assistance of new sporting director Johan Lange, who began his tenure at Spurs early last month, Levy and co are reportedly keen to back manager Ange Postecoglou with fresh faces next month.

As reported by Sky this week, Tottenham are still very keen on bringing in a new centre-back with Micky van de Ven's injury and Cristian Romero's recent suspension exposing their real lack of options.

Spurs have identified Jarrad Branthwaite as a top target in that regard, according to reports this week, but the Everton starlet isn't alone. Postecoglou's side are also very keen on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, though all three defenders may be difficult to prise away mid-season (Sky).

Meanwhile, there are some suggestions that Tottenham haven't abandoned plans to bring in a new striker and replace Harry Kane. The north Londoners are reportedly ready to make a 2024 bid for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic in this regard.

You could argue there are more pressing needs right now, though, like signing a new defender and bringing in more wide options. Indeed, Tottenham are apparently keen to sign a winger, leading to recent Spurs interest in Jota from Al-Ittihad and Juventus sensation Samuel Iling-Junior.

The latter player has struggled for consistent opportunities under Massimiliano Allegri in Turin this season, leading to speculation over his future.

Iling-Junior is a widely reported target for Spurs, with Italian newspaper Tuttosport sharing an update on their pursuit.

Spurs "in the front row" for Iling-Junior

According to their information, Tottenham are "in the front row" to sign Iling-Junior in January, as they enter pole position ahead of Brentford, Fulham and Marseille.

While the Bees and Marco Silva's side have already started exploring a deal for the Englishman, Tuttosport explains that Spurs could have a real advantage thanks to Levy's close ties with a reliable contact.

Levy's "go-to" agent, Frank Timboli, boasts an excellent relationship with Tottenham's chief, as the pair have worked on numerous transfers over the years. He leads CAA Base, who currently represent Illing-Junior, and it is believed this factor could help Spurs to win the race for his signature.

Called an "exciting" player by reporter Dean Jones, TNT Sports journalist Michele Neri has also likened him somewhat to AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

“Iling-Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger."