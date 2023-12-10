Tottenham Hotspur have been given a major boost in their hunt to sign a reported target after it emerged that his current club would be open to letting him leave mid-season.

Tottenham turn attention towards January...

Spurs have been the great entertainers of the Premier League this term and made a brilliant start to life under Ange Postecoglou; however, a lack of week-by-week certainty regarding his team selection due to injury problems will undoubtedly force the Aussie to act in the January window.

Technical director Johan Lange is said to have been using data algorithms to profile potential targets ahead of the market opening for activity and the Lilywhites could look to swoop for two central defenders if Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier both depart in the coming window.

Tottenham look to have earmarked central defence as a key priority to bolster and several names are mentioned in connection with a move to north London by the outlet, including Illia Zabarnyi, Giorgio Scalvini, Morato, Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo. Acquiring a striker is also on the agenda at Spurs, with Brentford frontman Ivan Toney and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez floated as names of interest to the club.

Starting games fast and then losing momentum has been a problem that has crept up at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks, which is likely a by-product of a lack of squad depth present within the infancy of Postecoglou's time in charge. The ex-Celtic manager could improve his squad over the coming windows and has now been given a boost in his hunt to sign a central defender who isn't mentioned above, according to a report.

Tottenham given green light in Ben Godfrey pursuit

As per previous reports, Spurs are prepared to push to sign Everton star Ben Godfrey as the England international is keen to depart Goodison Park in January.

Ben Godfrey's profile Strengths Weaknesses Tackling Holding on to the ball Blocking the ball Passing Style of play Likes to tackle Clears the ball out of defence often

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have now been given the green light by the Toffees regarding Godfrey, as his current employers would sell the 25-year-old in January if a suitable offer arises for his services due to the fact he has fallen down the pecking order under Sean Dyche in what is a boost for Postecoglou and co.

The outlet claim that despite the fact Everton signed the York-born man for £20 million back in 2021, the Merseyside-based outfit would be willing to take a loss in order to get him off the books.

This campaign, out-of-favour Godfrey, who has previously been hailed as "tremendous" by journalist Jonathan Northcroft, has featured in just one minute of Premier League action, making him all but destined to move on in January, whether that be to Spurs or elsewhere, making this one to watch.