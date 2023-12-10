Tottenham have given a "huge boost" for the January transfer window as journalist Pete O'Rourke shares some news on a top target.

Spurs form under Postecoglou

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has suffered from a plague of injury and suspension issues over the last few weeks, and they've resulted in his side taking a major downturn in form.

Starting the Premier League campaign with a ten-game unbeaten run, Postecoglou enjoyed the best start made by any new boss in the division's history.

Now, following injuries to key stars like Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, Spurs have lost four out of their last five league matches since early November and haven't won since their 2-1 victory away to Crystal Palace.

Their latest 2-1 defeat to London rivals West Ham was a particularly sore one to take for Postecoglou and supporters, with Spurs' head coach lamenting his team's poor performance in many aspects.

"No I don't think so," said Postecoglou on the loss to West Ham and whether their first-half performance was a positive (via football.london).

"I think it's another game where we've dominated a game of football and haven't turned our dominance into something more tangible and kept the opposition in the game. I thought we were really poor in both boxes tonight - both with our finishing and both goals were terrible to concede.

"We had some unbelievable chances - for us it's another game, like the Villa game and other games earlier this year, and I said during the week our attacking play has a long way to go. In general we have a long way to go, and tonight was more evidence of that."

One saving grace for Spurs could be the transfer window opening next month, and reports suggest they're keen to strengthen in key areas.

Indeed, Tottenham are chasing a left-sided centre-back most of all, while Spurs are also keen to sign another winger (Sky Sports).

Spurs gifted "huge boost" in Iling-Junior chase

In the latter position, one name who's been regularly mentioned as a top target for Tottenham is Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior.

There have been reports that Spurs are favourites to sign the 20-year-old, with reporter O'Rourke now sharing a bit more good news for Postecoglou's side.

The journalist, writing for Football Insider, claims Juventus are ready to accept £20 million for Iling-Junior in what he describes as a "huge boost" for Tottenham.

Spurs view the former Chelsea academy ace as an "ideal fit" for Postecoglou's style of intense style of play, with the Serie A side now prepared to cash in on Iling-Junior in the winter window.

While the winger has struggled for consistent game time under Massimiliano Allegri, the same could've been said for Dejan Kulusevski during his time at the club.

The Swede has now gone on to thrive at Spurs, and supporters will be hoping Iling-Junior could follow a similar path if he signs.