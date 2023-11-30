Tottenham have made some moves behind-the-scenes in their chase for a £15 million international who's been likened to Georginio Wijnaldum.

Ange could be left short in Spurs midfield

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, amid his current squad injury crisis, is also facing the very real prospect of being left short in midfield at the start of next year.

Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma will be travelling to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations once January comes around, while Rodrigo Bentancur could be out until February after his ankle ligament injury.

Coupled with the absence of James Maddison, who is expected back in January but with no suggestion as to when, Postecoglou may well be starved of options in the middle of the park soon.

Fabrizio Romano also recently revealed that Spurs are now unwilling to green-light a loan move for Pierre-Emile Hojberg, potentially as a result of Postecoglou's player shortage. Reports now claim that Tottenham are targeting a central midfield player in January (The Guardian), with Postecoglou recently lamenting his side's back luck when it comes to fitness issues.

"It wasn't a great tackle," said Postecoglou on Bentancur's injury. "I thought he started the game so well and I think it was the reason we got a real good foothold on the game. He's such a creative player. It's the last thing we needed, another injury. So disappointed to lose him but we're yet to see the extent of it."

Spurs have also been tipped to move for a new centre-back, which they are still determined to do, and a forward - but Bentancur's latest problem and a few more imminent absentees perhaps warrants more numbers in midfield.

Tottenham make "manoeuvres" for El Khannouss

Now, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the north Londoners have apparently made behind-the-scenes move for a new transfer target. Spurs are initiating "manoeuvres" to sign Bilal El Khannouss from Genk, with the young midfielder showing a lot of promise in the Jupiler Pro League right now.

Since being promoted to the first team in 2022, El Khannouss has played 67 matches in all competitions, racking up four goals and seven assists in that time. The Morocco international could also cost around £15 million to prise away from Genk, which would come as a pretty affordable price from Tottenham's perspective.

El Khannouss' playing style has been likened to that of Wijnaldum by Football Transfers. Given the Dutchman's past starring role for ex-club Liverpool, it's a pretty tantalising comparison.

Genk technical director Dimitri De Condé, speaking back in 2022, hailed the 19-year-old's potential as a real "pleasure to watch" when at his very best.

Bilal El Khannouss strengths (via WhoScored) Key passes Through balls Dribbling Taking set-pieces

“Bilal is a pleasure to watch and during my eight years at the club, I have rarely seen such a talent at KRC Genk."