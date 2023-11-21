Tottenham have apparently held "almost weekly meetings" in London over signing a "dominant" 6 foot 3 defender likened to Dortmund star Mats Hummels.

Spurs prioritise new defender signing

Following a serious injury to star summer recruit Micky van de Ven, it is believed Spurs have sought to prioritise the January signing of a left-footed defensive alternative. While van de Ven will be back from his hamstring injury by the start of 2024, the Dutchman's absence has really brought attention to manager Ange Postecoglou's lack of star alternatives.

Spurs have been forced to play the previously out-of-favour Eric Dier in place of van de Ven recently, and it's clear Postecoglou isn't his biggest fan, as reports suggest the Englishman could leave Tottenham very soon. The Lilywhites have been linked with a plethora of alternatives to van de Ven in recent weeks, with Tottenham targeting Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth among many others.

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton, speaking to Football Insider last week, backed the club to make a "top signing" in the new year while insisting they need defensive reinforcements.

“It’ll be very interesting to see who they bring in, and I think it will happen, a top signing, for sure," said the pundit.

"They do need defensive reinforcements as we’ve seen after a number of injuries. They look thin at the back so it’s something they will look at. Kelly’s got lots of experience in the Premier League.

“He’s a good size, good with his feet and ticks a lot of boxes. He’s somebody they’ll have an eye on but I’m sure there’ll be lots of players that are working hard in the background to see if they can make the squad better.”

Their chase for a new defender looks certain to be one to watch in the coming weeks, with some interesting news coming to light on another transfer target this week.

Spurs hold "almost weekly" Dragusin meetings

Now, it's been claimed that Spurs have held "almost weekly meetings" in London over signing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. The Romania international has started all 12 of Genoa's league games this season and stands out as a star centre-back for them, which is really enticing Spurs.

That is according to the player's own agent, Florin Manea, who says that he regularly speaks to Tottenham about Dragusin.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave),” Manea explained to Fanatik.

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask.

“I want to say that, 100 per cent by next summer, Radu will play for a very strong club. One in the top 10 in the world. He wants to be in the Premier League, but I know that Milan like him a lot. I talked to the people there.”

Radu Dragusin's style of play Indirect set piece threat Clears the ball out of defence often Does not dive into tackles

The 21-year-old's reputation on the continent is growing and growing, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig calling him a "dominant" defender and likening him to veteran centre-back star Hummels.