Tottenham are hoping to persuade a "high-energy" young player to join them, and it is believed they think he has "huge" potential after making him a top target.

Postecoglou's problems at Spurs

The north Londoners had been flying before a succession of killer injury blows threw them off course, with both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven now ruled out till early 2024.

Ange Postecoglou, before successive Premier League defeats to Chelsea and Wolves, made the best-ever start of any new manager in the division's history - with on-lookers praising the Australian and his bold, high-pressing style.

Van de Ven and Maddison's absences were arguably huge aspects of both losses, as the former's electric pace is a key asset in Postecoglou's high defensive line. The latter, meanwhile, has provided real creativity in midfield since his £40m move from Leicester City.

Both are sore misses for Spurs, with the club now looking to January for some much-needed alternatives. While Maddison and van de Ven will return next year, you could argue their lack of involvement has exposed a real lack of depth behind Postecoglou's traditional starting eleven.

As a result, Spurs want to sign a left-sided centre-back in the winter window and have their eyes on a new midfielder. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr, two key cogs in Postecoglou's midfield, are also set for Africa Cup of Nations duty once the new year comes around.

It is also believed the Spurs manager has his eyes on a new forward, amid doubts surrounding both Richarlison and summer signing Brennan Johnson.

Spurs hoping to tempt Iling-Junior

One option who has been repeatedly linked in the last week is Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, with the former Chelsea starlet attracting serious interest from Postecoglou and co.

Football Insider has an update on this, saying that Tottenham hope to persuade the 20-year-old to make a move back to England - in what they say would be a "shock" move. It's added that they think Iling-Junior has "huge potential", as quoted by a source speaking to the outlet and is a "top target".

This also comes after injury blows to Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon, with Postecoglou keen to shore up his wide attacking options as well as other areas of the squad. Iling-Junior has been scarcely used by Massimiliano Allegri so far this season, but the Englishman is still believed to be a real favourite of Juve's fanbase.

The winger has impressed in flashes over his cameos these last 12 months, earning favour from Juve supporters as a result. Journalist Michele Neri explained this to TNT Sports, while also likening the player to AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik."

Fellow reporter Antonio Mango also revered Iling Junior's "high energy".