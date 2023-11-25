Tottenham have reportedly been looking at signing a "dominant" Champions League player for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Injuries ravage Spurs squad

In the last three weeks, it's safe to say injuries have seriously taken their toll on Spurs' squad - putting a real dampener on their otherwise electric start to the Premier League season.

The north Londoners have suffered defeats in two of their last encounters without the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie to choose from in their starting eleven.

Udogie, in a rare boost for Postecoglou, is set to return to the fold when Spurs take on Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow - but the Australian has been dealt two new problems.

Concerns surround the fitness of Pape Matar Sarr, as per Postecoglou's latest press conference, while highly-rated young defender Ashley Phillips is set to be out for around a month after picking up an injury on international duty.

Phillips joins some of the aforementioned, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison on the treatment table at Spurs, prompting them to look at the January market for solutions.

Where Tottenham could strengthen in January

The Lilywhites are reportedly chasing a left-sided centre-back as cover for van de Ven, leading to Spurs' interest in signing Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth among others.

Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica starlet Morato, Englishman Jarrad Branthwaite and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio stand out as other defenders linked with a move to Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou is apparently keen on signing a winger to bolster that area of the squad, coming amid injuries to Solomon, Perisic and Richarlison.

Spurs have been tipped with interest in Al-Ittihad winger Jota and Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior as a result, but according to Sky Sports, a new name has entered the frame.

Spurs look at signing Johan Bakayoko

According to the broadcast giant, and journalist Lyall Thomas, Tottenham are interested in signing Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman is also a target for Brentford, and while there is little else added other than Spurs' fondness for the player, it is clear to see why sporting director Johan Lange has his eyes on Bakayoko.

He's dazzled in the Champions League for PSV so far this season, as relayed by Sky as well - scoring against RC Lens and adding another assist over four group games.

The 20-year-old appears to have a bright future, having racked up six assists in the Eredivisie already as well, with former PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy calling him a "dominant" forward (ESPN via livefootballontv).

Johan Bakayoko's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to cut inside Likes to do layoffs Indirect set pieces Likes to play short passes

“He is so dominant, sometimes you forget that he is eighteen," said van Nistelrooy two years ago.

“He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first. He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”