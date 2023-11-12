Tottenham are plotting a "new move" to sign one "in demand" defender this January as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to beef up his centre-back options.

Spurs chase new defender after van de Ven blow

Reports of a possible new centre-back signing this winter have intensified after Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury, with Postecoglou confirming the Dutchman will be out till 2024. The Australian was forced to use Eric Dier, who was previously well out of favour, and Ben Davies as the centre-back pairing against Wolves on Saturday with Cristian Romero out for another two games through his suspension.

While both Romero and van de Ven will be back by January, the latter man's injury has exposed Tottenham's glaring lack of depth in defence; something Postecoglou and sporting director Johan Lange are now looking to rectify.

The Lilywhites, according to some rumours out of Mexico, have already had an offer rejected for Club America star Sebastian Caceres, while it is believed Spurs have their eyes on Ben Godfrey from Everton as another option.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is a target for Tottenham as well, with the Englishman very likely to leave Chelsea in the winter window.

Tottenham "planning a new move" for Kelly

Another name to be regularly linked is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly. The Cherries captain was subject to late summer window interest from Spurs, with Postecoglou's side even having a £20 million bid rejected for him.

That is according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who writes for Football Insider that Tottenham are "planning a new move" for Kelly after van de Ven's injury blow.

The 24-year-old is apparently in "huge demand" already as his contract is set to expire in 2024, making him a potentially cheap option for interested clubs in January.

Bournemouth are reluctant to let their defender leave mid-season, but nonetheless, Spurs are "set" to go head-to-head with the likes of Liverpool and other top European clubs for his signature.

Lloyd Kelly - Bournemouth's "Rolls-Royce"

Ex-England and Spurs midfielder Scott Parker, during his time in charge of Bournemouth, expressed his admiration for Kelly and his one-v-one defensive ability.

"I think Lloyd Kelly has got the attributes and the ability to be a top Premier League centre-half," said Parker (via the Bournemouth official website).

"And I think we are blessed and very, very lucky to have someone of his quality, really. You take players like Lloyd probably for granted in the sense of he makes things look very effortless and easy.

"And when you're watching him on the eye, you put someone else in that position of a ball down the side of a defender or one in the channel and getting in a foot race, he makes it look very easy."

Meanwhile, another former Spurs star in Jonathan Woodgate claimed that Kelly is an absolute "Rolls-Royce" of a defender.

“Lloyd can look like a Rolls-Royce at times," he said.

"It is all a matter of consistency how far he goes in the game. If he goes on performing like that a lot of Premier League clubs are going to take notice."