Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has personally identified one club's "very quick" fringe player as a possible Spurs signing.

Spurs absences take serious toll

Around this time two weeks ago, the Lilywhites were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak - winning eight in that span.

Postecoglou's electric brand of high-pressing football was a joy for all to behold - especially for supporters - with star summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison making quite the impression.

Fast-forward to now, and Spurs have suffered back-to-back league games after losing the pair to injury. The north Londoners are without both Maddison and van de Ven till 2024, and are set to briefly miss the likes of Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero through suspension.

Coupled with injuries to Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Ryan Sessegnon, the Spurs squad has been stretched wafer-thin.

Spurs look to January for solutions

As a result, reports in the last fortnight have suggested that Spurs may look to January for a solution.

The transfer market is open for business in around a month and a half, with Tottenham looking to sign a left-sided centre-back as an alternative to Van de Ven.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr's absences for the Africa Cup of Nations early next year means Spurs are also targeting a new midfielder, while there have been suggestions that Postecoglou wishes to strengthen his forward ranks as well.

Postecoglou identifies Iling-Junior as Spurs target

One attacking option who has been linked recently, is Juventus starlet Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 20-year-old is a fringe player under Massimiliano Allegri, featuring over just four substitute appearances this term. Iling-Junior is a player of huge potential, though, with journalist Michele Neri even drawing comparisons with AC Milan star Rafael Leao.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way,” Neri explained to TNT Sports.

“He is a left-winger who can also play as a right-winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have.

“In these qualities, you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger. The fans went crazy for him after the Benfica game where he played 20 minutes and really shone, providing an assist to Milik."

Now, a report by Tuttosport (via Udinese Blog) has an update on the rumoured Spurs target.

They claim Postecoglou has personally identified Iling-Junior as a target, and the Lilywhites are now "ready to negotiate" the requested £17.5m asking price for his services.

Juventus, for their part, would plan to reinvest that money in prising Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul away from his current club Atletico Madrid.

His cheap price tag perhaps comes from the fact his contract expires in a year and a half, but whether Spurs are able to pull off a deal in the coming months remains to be seen.