Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing a £34 million star from abroad as a replacement for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January.

"Important" Hojbjerg could still leave Spurs

Injuries and suspensions have hampered manager Ange Postecoglou over what has been a disastrous last nine days. Summer signings Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, who've starred since joining the club, won't be seen again until 2024 - with Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero also suspended.

Postecoglou is missing his entire favoured backline right now, and the lack of Maddison's creativity in midfield was on full display during Spurs' dramatic 2-1 loss to Wolves last Saturday. Hojbjerg slotted in for the England international in a more advanced role but couldn't quite replicate his attacking influence, and reports suggest the Dane could still leave in January despite Postecoglou's lack of squad depth.

The 28-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid, with Hojbjerg's agent already reaching an exit agreement with these two sides. Postecoglou, though, is of real belief that Hojbjerg is still a "very important" player.

“It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg.

“He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI.

“With Pierre, he is professional and very determined."

Spurs eye Andre to replace Hojbjerg

Regardless of Postecoglou's statement, Hojbjerg's future appears far away from north London as there is still plenty of noise surrounding his future.

Before Spurs' succession of absences, the former Southampton star failed to start a single league game, with his first nod coming in a win against Fulham to replace the suspended Yves Bissouma.

Now, according to a report by 90min, Tottenham and sporting director Johan Lange by extension are keen on signing Andre but must first sell Hojbjerg before making a move.

The Fluminese star would act as his replacement, but Spurs face competition from up and down the Premier League for his signature. Andre, who has a £34 million release clause in his contract, has also been called the "best midfielder" in his country right now.

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different," said South American journalist Fernando Campos on Andre.

"Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

Andre strengths Passing Dribbling Through balls

Andre has attracted more praise from fellow reporter Nathan Joyes, too, who called him an "unbelievable talent". The Brazil international made 26 league appearances for Fluminese over their latest campaign, amassing a pretty impressive 94.7% passing accuracy (WhoScored).