Tottenham are now rumoured to have a "left-field" new defender target on their radar as Spurs continue the hunt for a Micky van de Ven alternative.

Spurs chasing left-sided centre-back target

Since news broke of van de Ven's hamstring injury keeping him out until early 2024, and even before that, Ange Postecoglou's side have been chasing a new left-sided centre-back. The Lilywhites wanted to sign one before deadline day in the summer, lodging a late bid for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, but the move ultimately failed to materialise.

Van de Ven's injury has only escalated reports of Spurs targeting a new defender, as Postecoglou's lack of depth in central defence has been truly exposed by the Dutchman's absence.

Cristian Romero is also serving a suspension, leaving Tottenham with just Eric Dier and Ben Davies as the only senior and available centre-back options.

"The players on the bench who have had to come in and play aren't good enough," said Jamie O'Hara to talkSPORT on Davies and Dier (via The Express).

"Ben Davies is okay and he will do a job, but he's not a centre half. Eric Dier made two mistakes and is in no man's land for both goals. I don't know where he's trying to go.

"We should have got rid of him in the summer, no one wanted him and he ended up back in the team and this is the problem. These players you've been trying to get rid of, they end up playing again."

While van de Ven should return in January, Spurs simply cannot be put in this position again, so signing an alternative could be seen as a must.

Kelly, Uruguay star Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah and Genoa star Radu Dragusin have all been linked with moves to Spurs recently.

Tottenham look at signing Koki Machida

According to 90min, another candidate to shore up Tottenham's backline has entered the frame. Indeed, Spurs are now eyeing Koki Machida of Union Saint-Gilloise as an option. The Japan international has been in fine form this season, helping his side to top of the Jupiler Pro League.

Machida has apparently impressed club scouts with his form this season, and he has emerged as a "left-field" option to potentially cover van de Ven.

"Tottenham continuing to look for defensive reinforcements ahead of January," said 90min reporter Sean Walsh on X.

"Japan international Koki Machida of Union Saint-Gilloise emerging as a left-field option after impressing Spurs scouts. Previously of interest to Brighton."

The 26-year-old has also been called "very impressive" by football writer Bence Bocsak, who urged supporters to keep an eye on both Machida and Noah Sadiki during Union's trip to Liverpool earlier this season.

"Two players worth keeping an eye on for Union SG at Anfield tonight are Koki Machida and Noah Sadiki," said Boscak on X.

"Machida is a left-footed, left-sided centre-back, who has really impressive defensive numbers this season. Sadiki is a holding midfielder (who can also play right-back) and who is only 18 years old. A product of Anderlecht’s academy, he moved to Union SG this summer - and has looked promising."