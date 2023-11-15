Tottenham Hotspur have a budding youngster growing more and more popular behind-the-scenes, with manager Ange Postecoglou's head being turned.

Postecoglou praises Spurs teenagers

There are a good few Lilywhites talents to watch out for over the next few years. Striker Mikey Moore, who is currently thriving at N17, was recently named in The Guardian's yearly 'Next Generation" piece as one of the best standout academy talents in England.

He's impressing many on-lookers with his devastating take-on ability, dribbling past opponents "as if they are not there" (Dave Hytner), but Moore isn't the only teenager who Spurs could fast-track for first-team action soon. Postecoglou has already expressed his admiration for the likes of Jamie Donley and Alfie Dorrington, with the Australian naming the pair as those who've particularly blown him away.

“With the young guys like Jamie [Donley], he’s been doing really well with the U21s consistently. Jamie and Alfie Dorrington have really stood out and that’s why they’ve been training with us" said Postecoglou to football.london.

“They’ve got to keep working and it doesn’t mean they’re ahead in the pecking order of people like Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett who are out on loan. I’ve been really pleased with Jamie and Alfie though, they’ve been working well.”

Supporters should keep their eyes peeled for Donley in particular, as a report by TEAMtalk suggests this week.

Ange left "impressed" by "popular" Donley

According to their information, Spurs boss Postecoglou is being left continuously impressed by Donley and his run of form. The teenager is growing more and more popular at Hotspur Way, and it is believed that there is a growing belief he is ready for first-team action.

It's added that Postecoglou and co are set for a decision on his immediate future, as EFL clubs also circle to take the forward on loan.

Donley, who operates as a second striker, is in absolutely scintillating form for Spurs' Under-21s right now. The 18-year-old has racked up eight assists and four goals in just 12 Premier League 2 appearances this season, with reporter Alasdair Gold even calling him the "most confident player at Tottenham".

“I’m not saying throw him in at the start whatsoever and I think he needs to be brought in carefully,” said the football.london journalist on his Gold & Guest YouTube channel.

“But when everyone’s looking at Veliz to get some minutes, or Ashley Phillips to get some minutes, you’ve got a player who is probably the most confident player at Tottenham Hotspur right now Jamie Donley.

“He’s just won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award as well, everything he’s doing is coming off.

“He’s got a great vision, he’s got a great ability to thread a ball through, he can cross a ball in, he takes set pieces as well at times and when he’s a striker and he’s through on goal, he’s scoring the goals.”

It will be very interesting to see what Spurs end up doing with the unseen teen, who is yet to make his first-team debut despite standing out as one of the club's most exciting young stars.