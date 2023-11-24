One club's £150,000-per-week player is apparently eyeing a potential move to Arsenal, and it's been reported that he's certain to leave in January.

Edu's hunt for new midfielder

Thomas Partey's ever-present injury problems have been a thorn Mikel Arteta's side so far this season, and with a few other central midfield options set to leave for free next summer, now could be the time for sporting director Edu to bring in some cover. Both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny could leave upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of this Premier League season, which would leave Arteta with just Declan Rice as the star defensive midfielder if Partey leaves as well.

The Ghanaian, alongside his fitness issues, has also been tipped to quit Arsenal by various sections of the press. As a result, there have been persistent rumours that the north Londoners are eyeing up new midfield reinforcements this January. According to reports, Arteta is a big fan of Douglas Luiz, who is currently starring at Aston Villa under Unai Emery.

However, the Brazilian's signing is seen as a "very difficult" deal to get done by reliable journalists like Fabrizio Romano. Commenting on their links to former Wolves star Ruben Neves recently, Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

“I think that’s why there are these links, but at the moment there are no negotiations, and in fact the dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz. It’s a complicated deal, though…he’s Arsenal’s dream target – they see him as a perfect midfielder with a big future, but unless they are able to come in with a very big package of money, it’s going to be very difficult for them to get this deal done.”

Therefore, it may be wise for Arteta and Edu to look at alternative options for January. One player who could be much more attainable is Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips eyeing potential Arsenal move

The England international is a regular under Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate but can barely get a look-in from City manager Pep Guardiola at club level. Phillips is stuck far behind in the pecking order, and hopes of him competing with Rodri for a starting place are waning with each passing week.

Signed from Leeds in the summer of 2022, it's a match which just hasn't worked out, but City's loss could be Arsenal's gain. According to Tutto Juve, Phillips is certain to leave Eastlands in the winter window, and Arsenal are one of the player's "favourite destinations" alongside Newcastle.

Serie A heavyweights are believed to be in the frame too, but the Gunners and Eddie Howe have a firm advantage given the 27-year-old's desire to remain in England.

On a reported £150,000-per-week pay packet (spotrac), both Phillips and Rice have complemented each other excellently for England. The pair could well do so for Arsenal at club level if Edu decides the former Leeds star is worth the punt.

Phillips was a star at Elland Road before his switch to City, with former midfielder Andrew Hughes calling him a "very special" player (The Athletic).