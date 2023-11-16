A 24-year-old star is open to joining Chelsea after emerging as a key transfer target for the club, according to a report by The Evening Standard.

Boehly sets sights on new forward

Mauricio Pochettino's faith in Nicolas Jackson has been proved somewhat right recently, with the under-fire summer signing now starting to get on the scoresheet more regularly. The former Villarreal star netted a hat-trick against Tottenham and bagged a goal against Premier League champions Man City in an enthralling 4-4 just before internationals, but it is believed Chelsea are still aiming to bring a new number nine through the door.

The Blues have been repeatedly linked with Brentford star Ivan Toney as one option, with the Englishman set to return from a ban for alleged gambling breaches mid-way through January.

Chelsea are also mentioned as potential suitors for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but another name who may make his way to Stamford Bridge is Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian could cost a marquee figure of around £120 million, according to recent claims, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis earning the reputation of being a very stern negotiator.

Osimhen has "emerged as a key target"

Osimhen was recently at the centre of a bizarre row with his club, coming after they published a TikTok video seemingly mocking the player online. As a result, it is reported that the forward is far more willing to cut ties with Napoli, and The Evening Standard have an update on Chelsea's pursuit.

They suggest Osimhen looks like Todd Boehly's top striker wish, as he has "emerged as a key target" for Chelsea. The player himself is apparently open to joining them, but Napoli's firm stance means they may have to wait until next summer to do a deal. The Standard, as written by reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella, claims De Laurentiis values Osimhen at well over £100 million and are unlikely to sell in January.

Obi Mikel wants to play agent

Called a "monster" player by sections of the press (Colin Udoh), former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is also a big fan, with Osimhen netting a brilliant 26 goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances for Napoli last season (WhoScored).

"Or maybe next season, I know you're going to come to Chelsea," said Obi Mikel on Osimhen.

"I'm telling you, I'm going to be the agent to broker that deal! You are 100 per cent going to Chelsea next season. I'm going to make sure that deal happens because we are crying out for someone like you. Since the big man left the club, you know Didier Drogba, my teammate, we haven't had anybody with that figure, that stature, that personality.

"We're crying out for someone who will get us goals and I think that's what you will give us so.... Saudi can wait. Give us two or three years at Chelsea or four years and then maybe Saudi can happen.

"Someone who can score goals in big games and somebody we can depend on scoring goals, and I just feel like you are that person, you will fit right in at what we need to achieve at the club."