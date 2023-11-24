A Tottenham player is reportedly "more willing" to leave Spurs in the January transfer window as offers start to come in for him from abroad.

Spurs exits which could happen in 2024

Ange Postecoglou's arrival in north London over the summer has resulted in a major shake up of the Lilywhites starting eleven, with the team looking scarcely recognisable from the days of Antonio Conte. The likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr have seen their Tottenham careers transform under Postecoglou, as both become mainstays after barely getting a look-in last season.

However, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Eric Dier and Hugo Lloris have seen their Premier League game time greatly suffer. While Hojbjerg has been used fairly often, the Dane has had to settle for more of a bit-part role compared to 2022/2023, most often coming off the bench before Spurs' recent injury and suspension crisis.

Dier only played his first minutes of the season just over two weeks ago during a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea, with Micky van de Ven being taken off due to a hamstring injury. Once the Dutchman returns to partner Cristian Romero, and James Maddison comes back from his own ankle problem, it's highly likely Dier and Hojbjerg will see their minutes limited again. The pair, as a result, could well leave Spurs in January.

It's believed Tanguy Ndombele looks set to leave Spurs permanently in the summer as well, and another player to be linked with a move away is 2022 summer signing Richarlison.

Richarlison "more willing" to leave Spurs

The Brazilian, who has often been criticised since joining from Everton for around £60 million, is apparently attracting offers from Saudi Arabia. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are continuing their splurge on elite European players and Richarlison is apparently seen as a prime candidate to make a Middle Eastern move.

According to UOL, Richarlison is "more willing" to accept a Spurs exit offer with his role under Postecoglou slightly more bit-part than other stars in the squad.

This is despite Tottenham's manager calling him "fantastic", having expressed his admiration for the forward at points this season while backing him to do a job. While it has been a difficult time for him in north London overall, with Richarlison currently out through injury and previously admitting that he'll seek "psychological help", there have been flashes of brilliance.

The South American's best heroics came in a recent 2-1 win over Sheffield United, where he was introduced off the bench to provide a last-gasp goal and assist to clinch Spurs a crucial three points.

Pundit Frank McAvennie, speaking to Football Insider last season, also called Richarlison a "great talent".

“He has showed what he can do but I think he has got to do it more. Players with talent like that have got to be doing it more. That is what Conte will be wanting," said McAvennie when commenting on an injury he suffered in 2022.

“He is a great talent and he needed a couple of weeks off anyway.“