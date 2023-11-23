TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor could see a "unique" £60 million star joining Chelsea as he moots a very long-term contract.

The west Londoners, after a disastrous 2022/2023 campaign, are slowly starting to see their fortunes turn a corner under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Led by chairman Todd Boehly, and their co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea spent nearly £400 million in an attempt to back Pochettino in the summer transfer market.

They're slowly starting to see a return on that investment, with the Blues losing just once in all competitions since late September. In that time, Chelsea beat high-flying Tottenham - ending Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten start to life at the club - and gave Premier League champions Man City a real scare during what was an incredibly entertaining 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, though, are still aiming to upgrade their squad with marquee additions in 2024. Reports suggest that they really want to sign a new striker, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen now a top target for Pochettino. It is believed they've also begun the search for left-back Ian Maatsen's replacement as he could leave in January, leading to rumoured Chelsea interest in Inter Milan wing-back Federico Dimarco.

Meanwhile, veteran defender Thiago Silva could well depart upon the expiry of his contract next summer, leading to Chelsea targeting Sporting Lisbon starlet Ousmane Diomande.

Chelsea desperate for new striker

However, media claims from the last few weeks indicate that signing a new number nine is seen as a "top transfer priority" by Boehly and co at Stamford Bridge. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has vastly improved his goal return in the last few games, scoring against Man City and netting a hat-trick away to Spurs.

There is a case to be made that the Senegalese is still pretty raw though, and a proven goal-getter could be just what Pochettino needs to take Chelsea to the next level. Brentford star Ivan Toney is another centre-forward who's been tipped to potentially join Pochettino - coming after he scored a pretty impressive 20 league goals last season before his ban for alleged gambling breaches.

Agbonlahor backs Chelsea move for Toney

Speaking on talkSPORT this week [22/11/2023, 08:58], former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor said that he can see Toney joining Chelsea, potentially on a 10-year contract.

“Ivan Toney, for me, Spurs or Chelsea," said the pundit.

"If Chelsea can work a deal, maybe a 10-year contract, they look to do their contracts long, but I could see him at Chelsea.

“I don’t think [Nicolas] Jackson’s the finished article that Chelsea need and Ivan Toney, imagine the goals he’d score at Spurs or Chelsea, top player."

Ivan Toney strengths Aerial duels Direct free kicks Through balls Finishing

The Englishman has been pivotal for Brentford over the last few seasons, with his goalscoring form praised by Bees boss Thomas Frank earlier this year. Indeed, Frank called Toney a "unique" and "amazing" player, so he could be a shrewd signing by the Blues and it's possibly one to watch.