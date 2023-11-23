TalkSPORT pundit Scott Minto has had his say on who Arsenal could sign in 2024, and he believes a £100 million player may well join the club.

Gunners scour for new options

Sporting director Edu has a task on his hands to back manager Mikel Arteta in key areas next year. Reports of a new centre midfielder potentially joining is gaining more and more traction, as Thomas Partey could end up leaving Arsenal - not to mention the Ghanaian has suffered from real injury problems this season.

Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho could leave for nothing upon the expiry of their contracts next year too, leading to Arsenal's interest in signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Meanwhile, widespread media claims over the last few months indicate that Arteta and Edu really want to bolster their forward options.

Arsenal have been linked with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as one option, while the most regularly mentioned name is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Toney, before his ban for alleged gambling breaches, scored 20 Premier League goals last season under Thomas Frank. Pundit Ian Wright, speaking to the Stick to Football podcast earlier this campaign (via The Sun), claimed the 27-year-old could be Arsenal's last missing piece.

“You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season," said Wright on Toney.

"Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away. I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw. It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

Toney tipped to join Arsenal

The Englishman, who even earned the nod from Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate before his footballing hiatus, is a proven Premier League goalscorer who could provide that bit of cutting edge up front. As claimed by Declan Rice, Toney also has real playmaking ability in a similar mould to former Spurs superstar Harry Kane, but his quality has led to a pretty high price tag.

According to Sky, Brentford will demand around £100 million to let their prized asset leave in the January window, a fee which will undoubtedly make a few top clubs think twice.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Tuesday, pundit Minto believes that he will end up joining Arsenal later in the year, even if he'd personally love to see Toney join Chelsea instead.

“Brentford fans know that it’s not a case of if he goes, it’s when he goes," said Minto this week.

"I think he owes the club to stay until the end of the season, but then he’s gone. As much as I’d love to see him at Chelsea, I think he will be an Arsenal player next season."