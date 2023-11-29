TalkSPORT pundit and former Rangers manager Ally McCoist thinks Tottenham could make an "interesting signing" in January after what he's heard.

Spurs approach crucial January window

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will be growing very frustrated over his side's growing absentee list behind-the-scenes, with ten players now unavailable to play through suspension or injury.

Cristian Romero is ineligible, still serving his respective ban, while Postecoglou's crop of sidelined stars is growing by the week. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are all currently on the treatment table. The latter, who had only just returned from nine months out, is expected to be back out until February after an ankle ligament injury.

Spurs supporters will be ruing the reckless challenge from Aston Villa defender Matty Cash on Bentancur, with the Uruguayan's latest injury now adding to Postecoglou's growing list of problems.

Even before Bentancur's ankle problem, reports suggested Spurs were set to take to the January transfer market in an effort to solve Postecoglou's glaring lack of squad depth. Lead by new sporting director Johan Lange, the priorities for Tottenham are a new defender and winger, according to recent rumours.

Tottenham chasing Jota

Indeed, one of the most heavily-linked players of late has been former Celtic winger Jota. The Portuguese attacker could leave Saudi Arabia, where he now plays for Al-Ittihad, as Spurs eye a winter window move. According to The Times, Postecoglou is even personally keen on signing Jota.

This is after injuries to both Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, with Jota seen as someone who can come in and provide much-needed cover on the wings.

McCoist thinks Spurs will make "interesting" Jota move

Having starred under the Australian at Celtic, it will be intriguing to see if the 24-year-old could to do it in the Premier League. Speaking to talkSPORT this week (via TBR), former Gers boss turned pundit McCoist said he thinks Jota would be an "interesting" Spurs signing.

“Good player. Listen, I thought he was a terrific player, a real talent," said the Scotsman. “I’m not sure actually Celtic have replaced him, to be honest with you, but he’s obviously had his problems, he wasn’t in the team at all out there was he, he’s not been playing?

When asked if he is good enough to make the cut in England, McCoist replied: “Yes, and he looks like a Spurs player as well. He takes people on, he’s quite easy on the eye, he’ll score his fair share of goals. I think he’d be an interesting signing.”

The winger scored 11 goals and assisted 11 others in his final season at Celtic, which come as very impressive numbers. Jota has also been called an "exciting" player by former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton.

“Jota's that player fans want to see. He's exciting, he takes people on, he makes things happen, he scores goals and ticks all the boxes," said the pundit to Football Insider when commenting on his form in 2022.