Whisper it quietly but Manchester United are currently the form team in the Premier League.

It's a strange fact, particularly when you consider the sheer amount of animosity surrounding Old Trafford at the moment.

Coming into this gameweek, no team had won more than the 12 points Erik ten Hag's side had secured over the last five league fixtures.

Why, then, is it all so doom and gloom? Well, you could point to a number of factors. The football isn't the best, the Glazers are still there, Ten Hag has alienated a few players and the recruitment has been shoddy, to say the least.

Therefore, a game against an Everton side who have just been deducted ten points for financial misdemeanours has come at the wrong time. This Toffees side will be inspired and hugely motivated to give another gut punch to this United team.

The latest Man United team news

Ten Hag will be boosted by the eventual return of Luke Shaw this weekend. The England left-back has been missing since the 2-0 defeat to Spurs at the end of August, having only made two appearances all season.

Since then, Sergio Reguilon was signed on loan from the Lilywhites but Shaw is expected to waltz back into the side.

There is also good news concerning goalkeeper Andre Onana who was injured on international duty with Cameroon. Despite that, the summer signing is set to be fit to face off against Everton.

Doubts still linger over star striker Rasmus Hojlund, however. Without a goal in the Premier League, he is still the biggest threat in this United side but could miss the game.

Speaking recently, the club's Dutch head coach said: "Rasmus is a close finish, he is training, he is down and outside. He is making very good steps and we will have to wait to make a final decision."

How Man United could overcome Hojlund's fitness

If the Norwegian striker is unable to play against Everton on Sunday afternoon then Ten Hag could be forced into an unwanted change to his attacking lineup.

Alejandro Garnacho will likely keep his place, as too will Marcus Rashford despite his profligate form this term.

In fact, Rashford could well feature up top. After all, the only other option is to deploy Anthony Martial in a centre-forward role. Without a league goal since last May, that hardly sounds like an ideal scenario.

How Man Utd wingers compare over the last 365 days Statistic per 90 Antony Marcus Rashford Alejandro Garnacho Jadon Sancho Goals 0.12 0.46 0.17 0.26 Assists 0.08 0.16 0.17 0.13 Progressive carries 4.57 3.42 5.95 5.16 Key passes 1.50 1.11 1.17 2.91 Goal creating actions 0.25 0.54 0.67 0.40 Successful take-ons 1.66 2.12 2.01 2.38 Successful take-on % 37.7% 41.1% 31.2% 43.9% All figures via FBref.

If Rashford does feature as a striker, then United could be forced to turn to Antony. Of course, that's not a great situation either, but at least he does offer a degree of threat and unpredictability in the final third.

Only two players, Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have created more big chances than the Brazilian in the Premier League this season. That doesn't tell the whole story, however. Indeed, the former Ajax man has failed to score or register a single assist throughout 2023/24.

For a man who moved to England for a fee of £82m, that's dismal, and as such has been highlighted by the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst. Writing in a player ratings article regarding the club's season to date, he handed Antony a 1/10. Harsh indeed.

Luckhurst wrote: "Dreadful before his six-week leave of absence and dreadful since he returned. One of United's worst signings."

Fielding such a player against Everton is not ideal and only if Hojlund passes a late fitness check will they need to resort to this eventuality. United may well be the most in-form team in the league right now but that could be undone if their £64m man doesn't make the squad this weekend.