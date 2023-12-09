The Tottenham hierarchy could now sell one star with big cash on offer in January, as they perform a U-turn behind-the-scenes.

Spurs players who could leave in 2024

Manager Ange Postecoglou has had to deal with a plethora of injury and suspension problems since tasting their first Premier League defeat of the season around this time last month.

In the wake of Spurs' 4-1 loss to Chelsea at the start of November, they lost both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to long-term injuries, with the likes of Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Eric Dier also unavailable right now.

The Lilywhites, in stark contrast to their early-season fortunes, are without a win since late October - losing four of their last five matches in the top flight.

A real factor in Tottenham's downward spiral has been the absences of key men, yet despite their limited numbers, there are certain squad members who could depart in January.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may be allowed to leave Spurs permanently, according to reports, while there are also rumours that Dier could make a surprise move to Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports claim Hugo Lloris, who is yet to play a single minute this term, will be free to go. Richarlison, meanwhile, has been subject to intense interest from clubs in the Middle East.

Tottenham board "will consider" Richarlison sale

Previously, Spurs were unwilling to entertain approaches for the Brazilian from Saudi Arabia, but according to Football Insider, that's now changed.

It's believed the Tottenham board "will now consider selling" Richarlison with "huge money on offer" from Saudi Arabia. The Spurs hierarchy have begun to lose patience with the 26-year-old, who they signed for around £60 million from Everton last year.

Club chiefs believe the potential fee for Richarlison can be used to bolster Postecoglou's transfer kitty for the winter window and sign much-needed additions of their own.

As a result, the north Londoners have performed what is seen as a "U-turn" over his future, after they were once ready to reject all bids for the forward.

A well-placed source told Football Insider that Richarlison's transfer to Spurs just "hasn't worked out for all parties".

Richarlison's form for Spurs this season

The South American is now being eased back into the fold by Postecoglou after recovering from pubic bone surgery.

Over his 12 league outings this term, Richarlison has a goal and three assists to his name, with his finest moments arguably coming in Spurs' 2-1 win over Sheffield United earlier this season.

Richarlison's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Likes to cut inside Indirect set-piece threat Likes to tackle

The ex-Watford star grabbed a goal and assist in the dying minutes to win Spurs the game and secure a dramatic comeback, with Postecoglou then praising Richarlison in a press conference.

“We’ve got to maintain a balance in life and even for him," said Postecoglou on Richarlison (via TEAMtalk).

"He needs to understand his football is still good, he’s a fantastic footballer, he’s got so much to give and that can help ease the burden he’s feeling in other parts of his life, like so many of us.

“I’m really pleased for him – I thought he did really well. We were obviously chasing a goal and getting some balls in the box and he’s always a threat in the air.”