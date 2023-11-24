Tottenham are now reportedly weighing up a move to sign a £52 million defender wanted by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

Spurs' problems at centre-back laid bare

An injury to star summer signing Micky van de Ven, not to mention a three-game suspension for Cristian Romero, has laid bare Spurs' lack of options at centre-half behind their favoured starting duo. Van de Ven's hamstring problem, which is expected to keep him out until early 2024, is a killer blow for manager Ange Postecoglou who was enjoying the best start made by any new head coach in Premier League history.

This is a conundrum many could've actually predicted after Tottenham's failure to sign another defender in the summer transfer window. The north Londoners faltered in their attempts to bring in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly on deadline day, and they appear to be paying for it now.

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider earlier this year, certainly saw this coming and actually stated that Tottenham need to sign as many as three new centre-backs back in May.

“I think anyone would come in and transform that defence," claimed the former Villa striker.

“Eric Dier, I don’t understand why there are talks over a new contract for him. Romero is the sort of player who would be on his last chance with me if I was manager. He just wants to kick everyone. He knows he’s going to get sent off, but still does it.

“I think Spurs need three centre-backs. Guehi can be one of them, but I’d go out and get more. You’ve got to have multiple top centre-backs if you want to go and win trophies. Look at Arsenal after they lost Saliba – it’s cost them the title.”

Agbonlahor's last sentence is key there, as Arteta losing Saliba at the back end of last season was a major factor in Arsenal finishing behind eventual treble-winners Man City.

Similarly to Spurs being without van de Ven, whose pace and power is crucial to Postecoglou's aggressive high line, the Lilywhites just don't quite look like the same side.

Spurs weighing move for Inacio

Tottenham may re-attempt to sign Kelly in January, among others, but new targets are appearing through the press on a fairly consistent basis as we approach the winter window. Indeed, another one has now come to light in Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

The Portuguese, who has racked up nearly 140 appearances in all competitions for Sporting despite being just 22 years of age, has apparently entered Johan Lange's radar at Spurs. Tottenham are considering a January move for Inacio, according to The Mail, with Ruben Amorim's left-footed defensive star also attracting interest from north London rivals Arsenal.

Inacio is seen as someone with a "good eye for goal", having scored 11 in total for his club while adding a further eight assists to boot. (Goncalo Inacio stats - Transfermarkt)

Goncalo Inacio strengths (via WhoScored) Passing Concentration

The 6 foot 1 ace, according to other reports, would cost around £52 million, his release clause, to prise away from Portugal (A Bola).