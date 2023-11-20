Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could potentially sign a new forward by sending Joe Rodon to another club in a swap deal, according to reports.

Rodon has been performing well during his loan spell at Leeds United and may be interested in making the move permanent next summer.

Tottenham is considering a move for Wilfried Gnonto, a talented attacker who wants to leave his current club, and offering Rodon as part of the deal could be a tempting option for both sides.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a swap deal which could see them sign a new forward whilst sending Joe Rodon in the opposite direction, according to reports.

Latest on Joe Rodon's future

Over the summer, Rodon joined Leeds United on a season-long loan and it’s fair to say that he’s been a regular feature of their squad this season having made 12 starts out of the 16 Championship games so far (WhoScored - Rodon stats), although there is no option to buy in the agreement that the two parties reached.

However, Ben Davies recently admitted that the defender is loving life at his new home, so he could try to leave for good by making his move permanent next summer, and Ange Postecoglou could receive a player from the second tier in return.

The Elland Road outfit’s left-winger Wilfried Gnonto was a player who chiefs were keeping an eye on during the last transfer window, and whilst a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, they might have the opportunity to take a second bite of the cherry.

The Italy international previously handed in a transfer request and was refusing to play for Daniel Farke amid links to rivals Everton in the Premier League, so with an exit looking likely next year, the 20-year-old could be on his way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs considering move for Wilfried Gnonto

According to reports (via CaughtOffside), Tottenham are contemplating a swoop for Gnonto next year. The Lilywhites are keen to strike a deal for the attacker who is believed to want out in January, and it's claimed that the hierarchy could look to finalise a move with Leeds that would see them secure the permanent services of Rodon, something which they would surely be tempted to look at.

Gnonto is a real "nightmare" to play against

Whilst Tottenham may not appreciate Gnonto’s recent behaviour off the pitch, there’s no doubt that he is capable of performing to a high standard on it having clocked up 10 goal involvements, five goals and the same number of assists, in 39 senior appearances since putting pen to paper at Leeds (Transfermarkt - Gnonto stats).

The Verbania native, who is sponsored by Puma, also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries so he appears to love to hold onto the ball and push his team as high up the pitch as possible (FBRef - Gnonto stats), an attribute that could suit Postecoglou’s style of play in terms of pressing the opposition's backline.

Farke’s £20k-per-week earner (Leeds salaries), is even a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, making him a useful option to have in the building.

With Rodon not receiving game time at Spurs, Daniel Levy and Johan Lange sanctioning his sale could be the right decision to make, and if they can recruit Gnonto, who is a “nightmare” for defenders, in return, as hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig, it may well be a smart coup.