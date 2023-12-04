Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to bring an overseas striker to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Harry Kane replacement at Spurs

Over the summer, Harry Kane left the club to join Bayern Munich and he’s been excelling in his new start to life at the Allianz Arena, but the hierarchy are yet to sign a suitable replacement for their former talisman in attack.

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou did enter the market to recruit Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central during the previous transfer window, but having made zero starts and just four substitute appearances this season in the top-flight (WhoScored - Veliz statistics), he’s not a senior enough option to be a direct successor.

The Lilywhites have therefore turned their attention towards FC Porto’s Evanilson, with the attacker having made a total of 124 senior appearances to date since putting pen to paper from Tombense back in 2020 (Transfermarkt - Evanilson statistics).

Brazil’s former youth international has established himself as Sergio Conceicao’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - FC Porto statistics), and the 24-year-old’s form has brought him onto the radar at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs plotting swoop for Evanilson

According to Spanish reports (via The Hard Tackle), Tottenham are interested in Evanilson ahead of January. Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen to secure the services of the striker, but with FC Porto having no intentions to sell their prized asset, it could be a difficult task to get a deal over the line in the new year.

Evanilson could be a "clinical finisher" for Postecoglou

Across all competitions this season, Evanilson has posted 11 contributions, 10 goals and one assist, in 13 appearances, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, but it’s not just leading the line through the middle where he is most comfortable.

The Fortaleza native has operated in all four positions across the frontline since the start of his career, so his versatility to operate in several other positions outside of his own would make him a wonderful option to have in the building should any injuries occur where cover may need to be provided.

Evanilson's Main Strengths Through balls Holding onto the ball Key passes Passing Finishing Defensive contribution

Porto’s two-footed talent even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having won five trophies during his time at the Estadio do Dragao, so he will possess the same winning mentality as the current squad who are already in N17.

As described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Evanilson is a “clinical finisher” in front of goal, so should he decide to sign on the dotted line at the start of next year instead of choosing one of the club’s top-flight rivals, it would be a coup for Postecoglou and Tottenham.