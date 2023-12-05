Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs in the race to sign an overseas forward in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having won eight, drawn three and lost just three of their opening 14 games, meaning that as it stands, they currently find themselves fifth in the table in the Premier League.

Whilst Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou could be looking to recruit players in the market who can be thrown straight into the starting line-up given the club’s extensive injury list, they will also no doubt be keeping an eye on any available up-and-coming talents who could be purchased for the long-term.

Juventus’ right-winger Matias Soule appears to have been identified as a possible target, with the 20-year-old having worked his way up through their various youth ranks to get promoted to their first team where he’s so far made a total of 21 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Soule statistics).

Argentina’s youth international is currently out on a season-long loan at Frosinone to increase his experience and game time, but having established himself as Eusebio Di Francesco’s overall best-performing player with a match rating of 7.80 (WhoScored - Frosinone statistics), he’s caught the eye at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs eyeing move for Matias Soule

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), Tottenham are interested in Soule ahead of January. The Lilywhites have reportedly been keeping tabs on their target since last summer, but with several other unnamed top-flight clubs also tracking him, it won’t be easy to get a deal over the line.

Juventus’ technical director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has already flown over to London to explore options for the youngster, and it’s stated that he is looking for a fee in the region of approximately €20m (£17m) in order to part ways.

Soule has been likened to Messi

During his time so far at Frosinone, Soule already has seven contributions (six goals and one assist), to his name in 13 appearances, and whilst he’s prolific in the final third, he’s able to pose a constant threat even if the end product isn’t always there.

The Mar Del Plata native currently ranks in the 98th percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting his desire to use his pace, dribble past his marker and create as many chances as possible for both himself and his fellow teammates (FBRef - Soule statistics).

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed talent has also recorded 28 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his peers (FBRef - Frosinone statistics), representing what a standout performer he is in the attacking areas.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described a goal Soule scored as “Messi-esque” back in 2021 and labelled him as a player who can produce "magic", so he may have the potential to go on and be like one of the world’s best footballers, meaning it could be a huge coup for Postecoglou if he was able to convince him to join Spurs in January.