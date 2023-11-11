Tottenham have reportedly made an out-of-window "offer" to sign a defender after Micky van de Ven's injury blow, and his club have already replied.

Van de Ven out until 2024

The Dutch defender limped off clutching his hamstring during Spurs' 4-1 defeat to Chelsea last Monday, dealing an almighty blow to manager Ange Postecoglou who will also be without Cristian Romero for another two league games through suspension.

Eric Dier and Ben Davies started the game against Wolves today, with Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal either side of them as the inverted full-backs. Dier, before this afternoon and Chelsea, didn't play a single Premier League minute under Postecoglou who was seriously out of favour.

The Australian's glaring lack of depth at centre-half was exposed late on at Molineux, and Postecoglou will be without van de Ven until January at the earliest.

Spurs eye new centre-back options

This has resulted in reports that Spurs are set to accelerate their plans to sign a centre-back mid-season, with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly and Everton's Ben Godfrey among the names attracting their interest.

Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who looks very likely to leave Chelsea in January. Uruguay and Club America defender Sebastian Caceres is another name to have been mentioned in parts.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Uruguay under Marcelo Bielsa lately, most recently putting in an excellent shift during their 2-0 win over Brazil in the last round of internationals.

Tottenham make Caceres "offer"

According to Mexican journalist Fernando Esquivel, writing on X, the north Londoners have wasted absolutely no time in moving forward with their plans to sign a centre-half. Indeed, Spurs have already lodged an "offer" for Caceres after van de Ven's injury blow, which amounts to around £3 million.

However, this apparently wasn't enough to tempt Club America into selling, who swiftly replied with a polite no. The Liga MX side are asking for around $5-7 million in total.

The matter isn't entirely closed, though, as Tottenham maintain contact with Caceres' club and another development on this could be expected pretty soon.

"EXCL. América REJECTS Tottenham's offer for Sebastián Cáceres," wrote Esquivel.

"It can be known that the offer was around £3,000,000 for a % of the letter, while America asks at least €5,000,000 for a high % of the letter. The Mexican Club values ​​Cáceres at close to €7,000,000 for his total record. The English maintain interest and contacts. A new update is expected in the near future."

Sebastian Caceres - fact file Date of birth - August 18, 1999 Hometown - Montevideo, Uruguay Age - 24 Height - 1.80m Position - defender, centre-back Foot - right

Caceres is now a regular for his country alongside Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo at the heart of Bielsa's defence, and for under £10 million, we believe he could in fact be quite the snip.

Tottenham are in desperate need of cover in that area of the squad, so if chairman Daniel Levy and new sporting director Johan Lange are serious about backing Postecoglou, that is one signing they seriously need to make in January.