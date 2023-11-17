Tottenham are now "battling" to keep a player who is "keen to move on" as injuries expose manager Ange Postecoglou's lack of depth in the squad.

Spurs injury list in full

In the last 11 days, Spurs' absentee list has grown to such an extent that it's brought into question their ability to truly contend near the top of the Premier League table. Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and young goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman were already on the treatment table before killer blows for both Micky van de Ven and James Maddison really gave Postecoglou a problem.

The star summer signings were both hauled off in Tottenham's 4-1 defeat to Chelsea the week before last, with Maddison suffering ankle ligament damage and van de Ven pulling up with a serious hamstring issue. The latter has formed an incredible partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Spurs' defence, and his pace is seen as pivotal to Postecoglou's high line. Meanwhile, Maddison's creativity in midfield has been a god-send since his £40 million move from Leicester City.

Tottenham's star duo are both expected to be back in early 2024, by the time January's transfer window will be open, but you could still make a very serious argument that sporting director Johan Lange needs to back the Spurs boss with more options in key areas.

Ahead of a long season, the Lilywhites may not be able to rely on their traditional starting eleven all of the time. Indeed, when Postecoglou's favoured stars aren't available for selection, it is imperative that the Australian has quality alternatives to choose from.

Tottenham now "battling" to keep Hojbjerg

Contrary to recent reports, which stated that Spurs are open to the possibility of selling midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January, TEAMtalk now believe the north Londoners have pulled a U-turn on this decision.

The outlet shares that Tottenham are now "battling" to keep Hojbjerg in January, coming amid their real lack of squad depth. Both Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will also be off to the Africa Cup of Nations early next year, which would leave Postecogloiu with just Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp as senior options in midfield if Hojbjerg does depart.

The Denmark international, though, is "keen to move on" after only being used sparingly before a succession of Tottenham injuries handed him more game time.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strengths Passing Through balls Concentration Ball interception

Called "sensational" by members of the press (Seb Stafford-Bloor), Postecoglou has said that Hojbjerg is a "very important" player at Tottenham.

"It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg last month.

"He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us."