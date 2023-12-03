Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are facing a wave of injuries, forcing them to consider signing a new player in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur are in the midst of a wave of injury issues and could now look to sign a talented player in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Tottenham Hotspur's injury issues and January plans...

Undoubtedly, Ange Postecoglou's Lilywhites have been on the receiving end of some unfortunate luck regarding injuries as the Australian manager looks to keep his side in contention for continental qualification over the festive period.

As cited by Football London, Spurs will be without Uruguay international Rodrigo Bentancur until 2024 after the midfielder tore a ligament in his ankle. When asked about the severity of his issue, Postecoglou stated cited via Birmingham Live:

"Not exact timeframes but a significant time. I guess similar type of injury, we're still getting some information, but it'll be well into early next year. A couple of months at least."

Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison are also on the treatment table and will be absent for the foreseeable future.

In light of Bentancur's situation, Tottenham are believed to have shelved potential January departures for Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as they look to retain as many bodies as possible in then engine room until replacements are found for the pair.

The report states that Juventus are keen on Denmark international Hojbjerg; however, both he and Skipp will be kept around due to the volume of injuries that have plagued the north Londoners. Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips has been mentioned as a potential solution to the problem by the outlet; nevertheless, there will be vast competition to secure his services come the New Year.

Now, another potential option has emerged for Spurs as they look to add depth in midfield once the transfer window opens for business in January.

Tottenham Hotspur eye Kenneth Taylor

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are keen on a swoop for Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, who has been likened to Toni Kroos in the copy due to his style of play and defensive qualities.

Kenneth Taylor 2023/24 statistics - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 2 Assists 2

Premier League sides Manchester United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the Netherlands international, though it is said that he would be reluctant to leave Ajax in January amid their struggles in the Eredivisie.

Labelled a "revelation" by former Ajax manager Aad de Mos, Taylor has shown composure in the middle of the part this term despite a poor start to proceedings by Ajax, averaging around 1.7 long balls and 1.3 key passes per match in the Dutch top-flight (Taylor statistics - WhoScored).

Rising through the youth ranks to become a key player for Ajax, it is unsurprising to see Taylor's talents haven't gone unnoticed and he could now be set to become the next player to earn de Godenzonen a hefty windfall in the transfer market should he move on in one of the upcoming windows.

Tottenham are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Taylor could offer some much-needed depth to a squad that has been decimated by injuries in 2023/24.