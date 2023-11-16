It's reported that a barely-seen Tottenham player has "impressed" manager Ange Postecoglou, and he'll now "get his chance" in the starting line-up.

Injury problems at Spurs

A fortnight ago, Spurs were top of the table after a phenomenal early-season unbeaten run. Fast-forward to now, and Postecoglou's side are fresh off the back of two consecutive Premier League defeats, bringing Tottenham's popular new manager right back to Earth as they slip down the table.

Injuries and suspensions are a huge part of Spurs' recent slump, with star summer signings James Maddison and Micky van de Ven not expected to play again until 2024 after being taken off against Chelsea the week before last. Van de ven suffered a hamstring problem and could barely leave the field without assistance during Tottenham's 4-1 defeat at home to Mauricio Pochettino's side, while Maddison sustained ankle ligament damage.

Postecoglou isn't helped by Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero being unavailable through suspension, either, with the duo picking up red cards on a night to forget against Chelsea. These absentees leave Spurs desperately short of options right now, and it's clear as day they missed both Maddison and van de Ven during their most recent 2-1 loss to Wolves at Molineux.

After the international break, which comes as almost a blessing for Spurs, they take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa in what will be a tough game without some of their key men.

Crucial Maddison is a huge Spurs miss

It will be a particularly tough task for Postecoglou to fill the gaping hole left by Maddison, as the England star was proving to be one of the signings of the summer window. The 26-year-old, who joined from Leicester City for around £40 million, has scored three goals and assisted five others already this season with ex-Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon praising Maddison for his excellent displays.

“Yeah, at the minute he’s on absolute fire," said Lennon after their 2-0 win over Fulham last month.

"I was watching him and he completely dictated the game. He was working hard off the ball, I think the new manager has got that into him. He must be a joy to play with, as one of those front players with him behind you, if you make the run he’ll find you. He’s the man of the moment at the minute."

Lo Celso "will" get Spurs chance after Maddison blow

However, according to journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail, Spurs' head coach has a plan to replace Maddison in the midfield until he returns. Postecoglou has apparently been "impressed" by barely-seen midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in training, and he "will" now get his chance in the absence of Tottenham's new superstar.

Giovani Lo Celso's style of play Gets fouled often Likes to shoot from distance Likes to cut inside Likes to tackle

The Argentina international has played just 39 minutes in the league this season, thanks partly due to an injury of his own earlier in the campaign, but Lo Celso appears set to play a key role over the next few weeks.