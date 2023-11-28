It's been reported that an injured Tottenham player is expected to return in December, which could be a needed boost for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs full injury and suspensions list

The Lilywhites are currently being forced to cope with as many as ten players unavailable to play right now. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips and Pape Matar Sarr are confirmed absentees at the minute - through either injury or suspension.

In a further blow for Postecoglou, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was hauled off with an ankle injury during Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The severity of Bentancur's injury is yet to be announced, but it comes as a worrying blow for the player and Spurs given he has only just returned to action after a long-term problem. When asked if Tottenham are suffering a serious injury crisis right now, Postecoglou was forthright in admitting it's a big problem right now.

"Yeah, that's a pretty good summation," said Postecoglou on Spurs' injury list. "We have got eight (injuries), Bentancur nine, we had a couple of suspensions today and we've only got a squad of 25. You do the sums and that's what we've got.

"We lost Ashley Phillips during the week as well. It is just the situation we're in at the moment, but we'll get through it. It might take a little while, but we'll get through it and as long as we show the same intent and play the football we did today, I've got no doubt when we come out the other side, we'll be a very good football team."

Tottenham have over a month before they can rectify issues with squad depth through potential January signings, and face tough tests against the likes of Man City in the mean time. However, in some good news for Postecoglou, there are actually a few players who may well return for next month.

Solomon expected back for Spurs in December

Richarlison and Sessegnon are among the Spurs players who could come back fairly soon, according to The Evening Standard, while Postecoglou may also be boosted by the impending return of a summer signing.

Indeed, Solomon is expected to return for Spurs in December. The Israeli international underwent surgery on a hamstring issue he sustained in training, but it appears he's edging closer and closer to match action.

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer window, Solomon has chipped in with two assists over his limited five appearances so far this season.

The tricky winger could add some much-needed quality to Postecoglou's eleven upon his return, with former Chelsea boss Avram Grant calling Solomon a "special" player.

“Manor is a special player; he was excellent at Fulham,” said Grant to Ynet. “I spoke with him, and he’s thrilled to be at Tottenham; he has improved his killer instinct. What sets him apart is his amazing one-on-one ability; he’s among the best. He is a Premier League player in every sense."