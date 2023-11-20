Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may send squad member Alejo Veliz on loan to Italy in January, with Bologna showing strong interest in the 20-year-old striker.

Veliz has struggled to secure playing time since joining Tottenham, making zero starts and only three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of senior-level experience, Veliz is considered a promising talent with potential, having scored 20 goals and provided two assists in 68 appearances throughout his career.

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to lose one of their squad members on loan next year, with a fresh report revealing that he’s emerged as a top target overseas.

Tottenham's summer departures

The Lilywhites sanctioned the exits of nine players in total over the summer, four of them leaving on a permanent basis, while the remaining five were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Djed Spence (Leeds United) Harry Winks (Leicester City) Tanguy Ndombele (Galatasaray) Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray) Sergio Reguilon (Manchester United) Lucas Moura (Sao Paulo) Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Japhet Tanganga (FC Augsburg)

Meanwhile, the Premier League side have Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Brandon Austin who will have reached the expiration of their deals upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Tottenham contracts), so should they not be offered fresh terms, they could also be heading for the exit door in January.

Despite only joining during the most recent window from Rosario Central, Alejo Veliz has struggled to break his way into the starting line-up under Ange Postecoglou, with the manager preferring to use Son Heung-Min and Richarlison as his main two strikers.

The Argentina international has made zero starts and just three substitute appearances in the top flight since putting pen to paper (WhoScored - Veliz statistics), and with his position in the pecking order being low down, the 20-year-old’s situation has alerted a potential suitor over in Italy, in particular the Serie A.

Bologna plotting swoop for Alejo Veliz

According to Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Veliz is of interest to Bologna. The Spurs centre-forward is “in first place” on the wishlist of Thiago Motta and he views his target as a “concrete solution” to bolster his attacking frontline in January.

The N17 striker is sad with his current situation and as a result would be happy to make the move which would initially only be a loan, though it’s stated his admirer would like to include an option to buy in the agreement should they be able to reach one.

Spurs have a real "promising talent" in Veliz

Whilst Veliz is yet to get off the mark at senior level for Tottenham, Postecoglou will know that he has bags of potential to offer having posted 22 contributions, 20 goals and two assists, in 68 appearances since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Veliz statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 1, the £25k-per-week colossus (Tottenham salaries), also recorded 60 shots over the course of the previous campaign with Rosario which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Rosario statistics), highlighting his desire to find the back of the net more than his peers.

According to football scout Jacek Kulig, Veliz is a “promising talent” and he seems to have an extremely bright future ahead of him, so sending him out on loan could be the right decision to make so that he can gain the necessary game time and experience he needs for the rest of the season.