A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad is expected back in December after a return to light training at Tottenham, according to reports.

Postecoglou's injury problems at Spurs

A fortnight ago, Spurs' lack of options behind their traditional starting eleven was laid bare for all to see with the injuries to both James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

The star summer signings were hauled off against Chelsea, with Maddison suffering ankle ligament damage and van de Ven pulling his hamstring. The diagnosis for both men was an absence till after the new year, with Postecoglou now having to cope without two players who are crucial to his Spurs system.

Maddison's provides real ingenuity in the midfield area, while van de Ven's pace alongside Cristian Romero allows Spurs to succeed with Postecogloiu's bold high line.

The pair join Ivan Perisic, who is expected to miss most of the Premier League season with an ACL injury, and fellow summer recruit Manor Solomon on the treatment table.

Another player currently sidelined is left-back Ryan Sessegnon, who is actually yet to feature for Postecoglou since the Australian took charge in June.

Signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, the defender has been very unlucky with injuries throughout his Tottenham career, and it will be interesting to see whether Sessegnon can eventually fight his way into Postecoglou's plans.

When the Englishman does return, he will be set for a battle with the in-form Destiny Udogie at left-back, but it appears that's a match up which could actually take place pretty soon.

Sessegnon expected back in December

The former Fulham star, according to The Evening Standard, could return to the Spurs squad next month. Indeed, Sessegnon is expected back from injury in December after a return to light training, with the 23-year-old undergoing surgery on his hamstring over the summer.

Still pretty young, we believe he could still have a future at Spurs and there are hardly any better managers to nurture his development than Postecoglou.

Tottenham's boss has shown real faith in his crop of young players since joining from Celtic, and perhaps he could hand Sessegnon a fresh opportunity to prove himself. Fitness issues are big point of contention, but the defender has displayed quality on various occasions. Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan, once speaking to Football Insider, even tipped the "outstanding" ace to become a £50 million player.

"I saw a lot of him at Fulham and he was outstanding for them, probably the best player in the Championship a few years ago,” he said in 2020.

“He’s young and has time on his side. I expected him to make a quicker impact at Spurs, but you often get these teething troubles with young players, especially when they’re competing with top internationals.

“Once he has a run of matches under his belt and gets his confidence, there’s no doubt he’s an outstanding player. I think he is a £50million player in the making, and Spurs and Mourinho will, too.”