Tottenham Hotspur have been handed another new injury setback, with a fresh report revealing that one of their senior squad members has pulled up in pain following a recent training session.

Spurs injury news

The Lilywhites have Micky Van De Ven, James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips and Ivan Perisic out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, showing how much the manager has got to contend with.

In the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou’s side secured an on balance deserved 3-3 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, but there would have no doubt been cause for concern among supporters when they noticed that another name was missing from the team sheet.

Related Latest Tottenham injury news, expected return dates, suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the Spurs latest news involving injuries.

So far this season, Eric Dier has only made one start and the same number of substitute appearances in the top-flight (WhoScored - Dier statistics), but regardless of his game time, the centre-back has still been involved with the majority of the matchday squads.

However, the England international was nowhere to be seen over the weekend which came as a surprise considering that the boss didn’t mention that he would be absent prior, and an update on the 29-year-old’s fitness has now emerged which has seen him added to the extensive list of injured players.

Eric Dier sustains new injury

According to Football.London, Dier felt some discomfort following training before Sunday's encounter, meaning that he was ruled out of the away trip and not risked so that he couldn't make his mystery problem worse.

"Football.London understands the reason for Dier's absence is due to the fact that he pulled up sore after training ahead of the game."

Postecoglou could be in real trouble without "monstrous" Dier

While Dier has been nothing more than a fringe player under Postecoglou, Spurs will know how much of a physical presence he’s able to provide at the heart of the backline which he’s proven so far this season by averaging four clearances per game in the Premier League.

Sponsored by Nike, Cheltenham’s talent is also currently recording an 89.2% pass success rate, so he’s shown that he can be calm and composed in possession and able to control and dictate the game when he has the ball at his feet.

The N17 outfit’s £85k-per-week earner (Tottenham salaries), is even a versatile operator with his ability to operate in five various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the backline and two roles in the midfield, so he’s a useful option to have available (Transfermarkt - Dier statistics).

Dier was once labelled a “monstrous” player by Tottenham reporter Dan Kilpatrick, so the coach will be hoping that he is able to stage his comeback sooner rather than later given the limited options that he currently has at his disposal in the capital.