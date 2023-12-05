Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, and a journalist has now delivered the chances of him joining in January.

Man City set to sell Phillips

Last summer, Phillips put pen to paper at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United in what was, at the time, a move where he was expected to be an integral signing, but that hasn’t turned out to be the case at all considering how low down in the pecking order he is.

Pep Guardiola’s defensive midfielder has made zero starts and just four substitute appearances this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Phillips statistics), so he’s yet failed to make any kind of positive impression on the manager for him not to be included more.

The England international still has another five years remaining on his deal with the top-flight champions (Man City contracts), but due to his lack of regular game time and minutes over the last year, he’s expected to move onto new pastures during the upcoming window.

According to Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou’s side, Newcastle, West Ham and Juventus are all interested in the 28-year-old who has been told that he is free to leave at the start of the new year, though an update has emerged on the likelihood of an approach being made in the early stages of 2024.

Spurs not prioritising Phillips

Taking to X, reporter Rudy Galetti confirmed that while Tottenham are keeping tabs on Phillips, they currently don’t view him as a priority target ahead of January. He wrote:

“Newcastle are taking the first steps to sign Kalvin Phillips in Jan. NUFC consider the player a main target: with a suitable offer, Man City could let him go. Tottenham are still monitoring him, but to date is not a priority: first of all, THFC need a striker.”

Daniel Levy should avoid swoop for Phillips

While Phillips, labelled as a "monster" of a player by former Crystal Palace maverick Yannick Bolasie, was a real talisman during his time at Leeds, Spurs will recognise that he hasn’t even been able to nail down a regular spot in the starting line-up at Man City, so Levy and Ange could be better off deciding against making a move for the underwhelming player in January.

Postecoglou’s target currently ranks as Guardiola’s 21st overall best-performing player out of 25 squad members (WhoScored - Man City statistics), showing how little of a positive impact he’s been able to make when handed the rare opportunity to showcase his talent.

The Sky Blues star has even failed to score or provide a single assist since signing on the dotted line (Transfermarkt - Phillips statistics). Furthermore, Phillips pockets £150k-per-week as it stands (Man City salaries), which would make him the fifth-highest earner on the books in N17 (Tottenham salaries), so for someone who hasn't performed at the same standard as the rest of the squad, we feel Tottenham should avoid this deal at all costs.