Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will listen to offers for one of his first-team players in January and will use any finances gained to bolster his ranks in one key position.

Tottenham injury list...

Heading into January, Spurs will surely be keen to add bodies in light of injury issues that have given Postecoglou several selection headaches over the course of this term. At present, Micky Van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Eric Dier are on the treatment table at Hotspur Way, as per The Evening Standard.

In the case of Dier, injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar told Tottenham News that the England international could be out for months with a muscle problem, stating to the outlet:

"Initially, the best-case scenario would have been simply muscle soreness and him being available for the next match, provided that soreness and discomfort subsided. However, he does seem to be out for at least a couple of weeks."

"Worst-case scenario would be a high-grade muscle tear, in which case the timeline would depend on the specifics i.e. which muscle, how badly. He is looking at months out in that case."

Of course, the January window will represent a much-needed opportunity for Postecoglou to acquire some additional reinforcements ahead of the second portion of the campaign. Bringing in a winger and a central midfielder is believed to be on the agenda in N17; nevertheless, there isn't a huge transfer kitty to work with at the club, which could lead to loan options being considered as an alternative means of securing new players.

Selling players to accumulate funds is another route that could be explored by Spurs and one new report suggests that this practice could now be put into practice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Postecoglou pulling no punches.

Tottenham could sell Richarlison...

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are prepared to sell Richarlison in January after interest from Saudi Pro League sides in the Brazil international has come to light. One source described to the outlet that the former Everton man's move to the Lilywhites "hasn’t worked out for all parties."

Richarlison's time at Tottenham Hotspur in numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 48 Goals 5 Assists 7

The report states that Spurs would look to then invest any money gained from the sale of Richarlison to finance a move for a new defender in the January transfer window following injuries to Van de Ven and Dier.

Labelled a "warrior" by Antonio Conte, the 26-year-old has been active in the box this term, taking on an average of two shots per match in the Premier League prior to Sunday's game against Newcastle where he starred, scoring twice (Richarlison statistics - WhoScored).

Nevertheless, Richarlison has never been a free-scoring presence for Spurs and a move elsewhere may allow him to revitalise his career while also providing Postecoglou with some extra financial muscle heading into the January window.